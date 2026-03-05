DeMar DeRozan is the definition of a true professional in the NBA. While things may not be going well this season for the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan's demeanor remains unchanged, and he continues to play late in the 2025-26 season as if it were the first game of the year.

At this point, many veterans like himself would've thrown in the towel on the season and called it quits, especially because players 36 years and older like himself tend to want to preserve any time they have left on the hardwood. Although DeRozan obviously recognizes that this is a lost season in Sacramento, he isn't the type of player to quit in the middle of the year.

He has always held himself to a high standard, and the six-time All-Star recently admitted that he is cherishing every minute he spends on the court because you never know when that last moment of putting on your uniform or lacing up your shoes will be.

“Yeah, I mean everybody got to find their own joy, whatever way that is. For me, you know, you can't take these moments for granted,” DeRozan told reporters on Wednesday, via SacTown Sports 1140. “Just being able to play the game of basketball. You know, me 17 years in, you never know when your last game going to be.

“So for me, just being able to have the ability, the opportunity to still go out there and play, you know, for me, that's what keeps me going, keeps my joy there because you just never know.”

DeRozan will turn 37 in August, putting him up there with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook as some of the oldest active players in the league. As he enters the final few seasons of his career, DeRozan obviously wants to win and compete at the highest level, but playing for the Kings has allowed him to embrace this stage of his career.

Article Continues Below

Retirement is nearing for DeRozan, which is why, whether it's for the Kings or another team moving forward, he will continue to have the same work ethic and positive outlook on being able to play the game he loves.

“I'm closer to the end than anything. For me, I just want to enjoy every single moment that I have to play basketball.”

Playing in all 63 of the Kings' games to this point in the season, DeRozan has averaged 18.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor. He recently passed Paul Pierce to move into No. 23 on the NBA's all-time scoring list, and he will temporarily pass Stephen Curry for No. 22 in his next game since Steph is currently sidelined with an injury.

By the end of the season, DeRozan, who stands at 26,439 career points, could wind up passing George Gervin (26,595) to move into the top 20 of the all-time scoring list. Every player inside the top 40 of this historic list is either a Hall of Famer or will be a Hall of Famer, which is why DeRozan's chances of being immortalized in Springfield are looking good when the time comes.

So, how many years left does DeRozan have? Only he knows the answer to that, but that will not stop him from going out on the court every day and playing to the best of his ability, finding joy in both wins and losses until his career is over.