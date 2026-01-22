Following a 122-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, which extended Sacramento’s skid to three games, Cardwell addressed reporters with a candid and emotional postgame reflection on his rookie season and his path to the NBA.

Cardwell finished the loss with two points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes. While the Kings again came up short, the 24-year-old’s impact on the defensive end and on the glass continued to stand out for a team searching for stability during a disappointing season.

In his remarks, Cardwell framed his NBA journey through faith and gratitude, emphasizing that his presence in the league defied expectations based on his college production.

“Like I said, it’s all glory to God. Outside of the will of God, I would not be here in the NBA,” Cardwell said. “Like I said, you look on the stat sheet, I didn’t wow people in college. I averaged 5 points per game, I rebounded the ball five times per game, I averaged like 1.6 blocks per game. No one thought I was an NBA player and I'm not supposed to be here but God. So, everytime I get on that court it’s just an opportunity to showcase my God-given abilities and have fun with it and continue to get joy because at the end of the day I'm living my childhood dream.”

Cardwell also reflected on the origins of that dream, pointing back to moments from his childhood that fueled his belief long before he reached the professional level.

“This is something I prayed about since I was five, six years old,” Cardwell said. “I remember watching LeBron James and the Miami Heat and the 2011-12 NBA Finals and telling my mom that I want to be there. I want to be in the NBA, and just to pray about that every single day and to get that is just a dream come true.”

I'm starting to like Dylan Cardwell. Please give this a listen! “In college I averaged 5 points per game, I rebounded the ball five times per game, I averaged like 1.6 blocks per game. No one thought I was an NBA player. I'm not supposed to be here. I'm living my childhood… pic.twitter.com/Tmj0T7KFzr — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 22, 2026

Dylan Cardwell credits joy and locker room support amid tough Kings season

Cardwell added that the sense of joy has not faded despite the realities of a losing season, crediting both perspective and camaraderie.

“And I don’t think I’ll ever take it for granted,” he said. “I put this jersey on every single day and I have a blast doing it because this is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid.”

Beyond personal fulfillment, Cardwell highlighted the culture inside Sacramento’s locker room, pushing back against common perceptions of the league as purely transactional.

“Coming into this process, you hear a lot about how the NBA is just business,” Cardwell said. “We might not be having a great season, but this is the best locker room I've really been a part of outside of my last year at Auburn.”

He specifically pointed to veteran support from players such as Russell Westbrook and Drew Eubanks, noting their willingness to mentor younger teammates regardless of roles or minutes.

Through 18 games, including one start, Cardwell is averaging 4.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field in 18.9 minutes per game.

The Kings, now 12-33, will look to regroup as they begin a six-game East Coast road trip Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-20). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.