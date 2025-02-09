The Sacramento Kings are still implementing their new players on the court that they acquired at the trade deadline. One of those players is Zach LaVine, who played well in their win against the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Though he had a good game, he only shot 1-for-7 for three, and Malik Monk hilariously called him out about his three-point shooting after the game.

“Yeah, that motherf—– ain't hitting no threes like he do with everybody else,” Monk said. “I don't know what it is, his s— broke right now.

“I'm just playing, he's going to start hitting them, he's just gotta get a few games under his belt.”

As LaVine continues to play with his new team, there's no doubt that he will figure things out and will help the Kings try to gain ground in the Western Conference. In his second game with the Kings, he was able to light the beam, and he shared his reaction after the win.

“It was really fun,” said LaVine, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 News on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously we didn't have the best showing the first game and it's tough coming to a new team and trying to figure it out with everybody on the fly, but we're pros. There's no excuse. We know how tight the West is. To come out here and have this performance after a slow first, it was great.”

Though the Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox, they're still showing that they want to be competitive, and with the talent they have on the team, they have the chance to do so.

Like LaVine said, the Western Conference is tight, and they're going to have to make sure they don't go into a bad slump that can get them out of the Play-In.