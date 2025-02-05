The Sacramento Kings introduced Zach LaVine on Wednesday following his acquisition from the Chicago Bulls, marking an unexpected reunion with former teammate DeMar DeRozan. During the press conference, LaVine shared a humorous take on teaming up with DeRozan once again.

“I know a couple of guys on the team,” LaVine said. “Obviously, DeMar couldn't stay away from me for more than three months. So, it’s really fun. I’m super excited.”

LaVine and DeRozan played together for the past three seasons in Chicago before DeRozan signed with the Kings in free agency this past offseason. Their time together was cut short when Chicago moved LaVine as part of a three-team trade involving Sacramento and San Antonio.

Kings acquire Zach LaVine in three-team deal

The Kings landed LaVine in a blockbuster trade that sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Sacramento also received Sidy Cissoko and multiple draft picks, including three first-round selections (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN) and three second-round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 SAC).

Meanwhile, the Bulls acquired Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and Kevin Huerter, along with their own 2025 first-round pick from San Antonio. The Spurs received Fox and Jordan McLaughlin as they reshaped their backcourt.

Shortly after the deal, Sacramento made another move, rerouting Cissoko to the Washington Wizards along with two second-round draft picks in exchange for veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, according to Marc Stein. The addition of Valanciunas bolsters the Kings' frontcourt depth as they aim to strengthen their playoff push.

LaVine set for debut vs. Magic

LaVine will make his Kings debut on Wednesday night as Sacramento returns home to face the Orlando Magic (24-27), who are on a four-game losing streak.

Sacramento will rely on LaVine’s scoring ability to fill the void left by Fox. The two-time All-Star is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and a career-high 44.6% from three.

His chemistry with DeRozan was a key factor in Chicago’s offense over the past three seasons, and the Kings are hopeful that connection will translate as they push for a deep playoff run.