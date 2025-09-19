The Sacramento Kings floundered in the NBA Play-In last season and will look to bounce back. With the 2025-26 NBA training camp beginning, every Kings player has a goal to achieve. The Kings' starting lineup is also taking shape, but with some complications, especially with an accumulation of injuries.

Many don't expect Sacramento to contend, as they have +40000 odds to win the NBA title, according to FanDuel. Things don't look so good in Sacramento. In fact, the Kings appear to be a mediocre team and may not even qualify for the play-in. It seems that this team has little depth, and one or two injuries could deflate any hope.

That makes this situation even more stressful. While the Kings do have a starting lineup set, all is not what it seems, and one player could lose his spot in the starting lineup. Here is what the lineups look like, as well as the one player who could lose his spot in the Kings' starting lineup this season.

The current Kings' starting lineup

Malik Monk is currently the starting point guard, but he is also dealing with an injury (more on that later). Meanwhile, Zach LaVine will be the shooting guard, while DeMar DeRozan slots in as the small forward. Of course, Keegan Murray will return as the power forward, while Domantas Sabonis is the center.

The Kings' starting lineup looks great on paper. In fact, this group of players can compete with almost any team in the NBA. The issue comes when they face injuries, and how it could affect things down the line. Plus, some players off the bench could pivot for more time, especially in the 2025-26 NBA training camp.

The Kings are looking for the best fit in their starting lineup. A lot has to happen between now and late October. Moreover, there might be factors that affect how their starting lineup shapes up.

Why Malik Monk's starting spot is in danger

With the 2025-26 NBA training camp around the corner, there are several battles to look at. Notably, Monk might be in danger of losing his spot.

The biggest issue is his recent calf injury. Currently, the timeline for recovery has him set to come back when the regular season begins. But calf injuries can be complicated. Monk might not be ready, and that might force the Kings to take action. Last season, he started 45 games and played generally well. In fact, Monk achieved a career high of 17.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. Despite all that, the competition is greatest. It also leaves the Kings with the consideration of who will help them the most. Yes, Monk has played well, but that means little if he cannot stay healthy.

The Kings need guards who can stay healthy and give them the best chance to win. While Monk has done well, his injury may have opened the spot for another.

Where Dennis Schroeder ties in

The Kings signed Dennis Schroder to a deal after trading for him from the Detroit Pistons. Ultimately, Sacramento made this move because it wanted to add some depth while also creating competition. Schroeder is not the only guard they have. Significantly, the Kings also drafted Devin Carter and Nique Clifford. While neither will be a threat to start, they are in a position to have a prominent riole with the team in the future.

Schroder has also always been a stable player and has been able to stay healthy. Recently, he has had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Pistons. Although the offense usually flows through Sabonis, LaVine, and DeRozan, Schroder brings a unique ability to create plays and facilitate ball movement. There could be a scenario where Schroder does more to benefit the stars than Monk can.

Deciding between Monk and Schroder

Monk is still a very valuable scorer and could very well reclaim his starting spot when he fully recovers from his injury. However, the abundance of guards creates a logjam at this position, and Monk might have to fight harder to regain his spot.

Consider the fact that the Kings are not an elite team. Instead, they are a middle-of-the-road team that is doing everything to make the playoffs. If Schroder ends up being a better fit with the other starters, he likely will get the opportunity to be the starting point guard. Monk has demonstrated that he can score in the past. But can he facilitate? That might be the one thing that separates Monk and Schroder and gives the latter the advantage when it comes to making the Kings' starting lineup.