De’Aaron Fox's wife is Recee Caldwell. Fox is one of the newest members of the San Antonio Spurs following a trade with the Sacramento Kings just before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. And undoubtedly, no one is happier about it than Caldwell, who grew up in San Antonio.

Fox originally was selected as the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft after he played one season for the University of Kentucky. In eight seasons with the Kings, Fox averaged 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game and made one All-Star team.

Fox was at the forefront when the Kings secured a 48-34 record to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference to punch a ticket into the 2023 NBA Playoffs. It would mark a historic end to the Kings’ long playoff drought that started in 2007.

Following the trade to San Antonio, Fox decided to give up his longtime No. 5 and switch to No. 4 to honor Caldwell, who wore that number while playing college basketball. So who is this woman that Fox has shown so much respect and love for? Let’s get to know more about De’Aaron Fox’s wife Recee Caldwell.

De’Aaron Fox’s wife Recee Caldwell

Caldwell was born on September 9, 1996, in San Antonio. She attended Claudia Taylor Johnson High School. Here, she starred for the girls basketball team by registering 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Afterwards, Caldwell made a transfer to FEAST (homeschool) in order to complete her high school education.

During her tenure here, Recee also represented the school’s girls basketball team. As a senior, Caldwell averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game to lead the Patriots to a 31-6 win-loss card. For her efforts, Caldwell earned McDonald’s All-American honors.

Apart from making her mark in the high school basketball scene, Recee Caldwell also played an instrumental role in the international scene. She represented Team USA’s youth teams on several occasions and brought home the gold medal during her stints. As a result, Caldwell further boosted her stock.

Coming out of high school, Caldwell was considered to be one of the Top 10 prospects for women’s basketball. In fact, she was ranked sixth by Prospects Nation, seventh by PB Media, and ninth by ESPN, according to sources.

Caldwell went on to attend UCLA. As a freshman, Caldwell averaged 6.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. But after just one year at UCLA, Recee Caldwell transferred to Texas Tech. In two seasons, she averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in her stint with the Red Raiders.

Recee Caldwell then transferred universities once more by enrolling at California, where she took up a course in the university’s School of Public Health. As part of the Golden Bears, Caldwell averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Eventually, Caldwell retired as a basketball player and made her transition as a player development personnel for the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

De'Aaron Fox and Recee Caldwell's relationship

Given that Recee Caldwell and De’Aaron Fox have basketball in common, it isn’t a surprise that the two basketball players grew on each other. Fox and Caldwell reportedly first met each other during the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Around this time, De’Aaron was still entering just his sophomore year in the NBA. Their first date came to an end after a game of one-on-one when Caldwell “accidentally” elbowed Fox in the face. In September 2020, Fox popped the question.

Two years later, Caldwell and Fox tied the knot after holding the wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. Fellow NBA players Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, and Wenyen Gabriel also attended the wedding.

Playing for a struggling franchise like the Sacramento Kings, De’Aaron Fox probably had to endure a lot of disappointments. Fortunately, his wife was always on his corner to make him feel better, especially during losses.

“After games, I definitely pick and choose what to say to him. If he has a bad game, a lot of the times my thing is, ‘Did you stay healthy? Are you happy?’ That’s what I care about. Obviously, he’s not going to be happy that he lost, but De’Aaron as a human being first is what I care about. This basketball stuff will be good for 12 years, and then it’s going to be our relationship that we have to focus on after,” Caldwell said.

On February 3, 2023, Recee Caldwell and De’Aaron Fox happily welcomed their first child together, a son named Reign. In August 2024, their daughter, Poppy, was born.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on De’Aaron Fox’s wife Recee Caldwell.