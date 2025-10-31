SAN ANTONIO – For the better part of three seasons, Devin Vassell served as the San Antonio Spurs' second leading scorer, if not their first offensive option at times. That included two years with Victor Wembanyama. While Vassell's role has changed and will more than likely continue to do so in 2025-2026, one thing hasn't.

“Mitch, through everybody in the organization, wants me to shoot the ball,” Vassell said in referencing head coach Mitch Johnson.

“And if I hesitate shooting the ball once, I'm getting yelled at.”

The 11th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft scored 17 points, including several huge baskets in a 107-101 victory vs. the Miami Heat that set the Spurs record for the best start in their storied history. That output matched what he's been providing so far in this young season. His 16.8 points per game rank third on the team behind Wembanyama's 30.2 and Stephon Castle's 18.8.

Victor Wembanyama praises Devin Vassell

Though Wemby's first two seasons in the NBA, Vassell ranked as the closest the generational talent had to a sidekick. The two were the only Spurs to average at least 19.5 points per night in Wembanyama's historic rookie campaign. Last year they were again atop San Antonio's scoring charts most of the way before a midseason trade for De'Aaron Fox, though the former Sacramento King teamed with Wemby for only five games.

With Fox out due to a hamstring strain to start this season, the reigning Rookie of the Year, Castle, has taken the lead as the main perimeter player for the Silver and Black. And though Vassell's points are down from earlier in his career, his impact is anything but.

“Apart from the points he scored, the rebounds, the hustle plays, diving for loose balls, saving the one out of bounds – near the end of the game – he's big. He's big,” Wembanyama said of Vassell following the victory vs. Miami.

“I'm just thinking about him and Keldon [Johnson], who've been here a little longer than I have. And they're just finding their role and what pieces they can bring to the puzzle,” the 2023 first overall NBA Draft pick continued.

Vassell and Keldon Johson served as the Spurs' leading scorers the season before Wemby arrived, with Johnson averaging 22 and Vassell 18.5 per contest.

“And I'm just so happy. I'm so happy and proud of them,” their 7-foot-5 teammate added.

With this past summer's number two overall draft pick, Dylan Harper, in the mix and Fox very close to a return, the chances that Vassell will return to a role as the team's second offensive option are all but nil. As it is now, Castle already has the ball in his hands more than any other Spur.

But, as he's shown through a start that already stands out in San Antonio's record books, Vassell has never been more instrumental to the Spurs' success.

“No matter if I'm just miss the last two, three, four, five, six, I really don't care 'cause I know I can make the next one. I know I can go on a run making two, three, or four.”

That part of Vassell's game won't change. And the Spurs don't want it to.