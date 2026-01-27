The San Antonio Spurs are now the only team in the NBA to have multiple selections in each of the last three Rising Stars Challenges. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper join the announcements of Victor Wembanyama and Castle last year, and Wemby and Jeremy Sochan the year before. It's the fifth time in franchise history that the Spurs have had multiple players chosen to play in the Rising Stars Challenge in the same season.

The Spurs can actually lay claim to three Rising Stars this year because of David Jones Garcia. The Austin Spurs rookie, though, has played in just 11 games with the big club.

Harper went second overall in this past summer's NBA Draft while Castle was the fourth pick in 2024.

Stephon Castle's season at a glance

Castle is set to make his second Rising Stars appearance after winning Rising Stars MVP and, because of a revised format, advancing to the All-Star Game last year in San Francisco, California. The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year has played and started in 36 games this season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31 minutes, all career-bests.

This season, Castle earned a spot in Spurs history as the fastest player to reach 1,500 points and 500 assists (105 games). He also became one of only nine players in NBA history with 1,500 points, 400 rebounds, 400 assists and 100 threes in his first 100 career games, joining Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, LaMelo Ball, Damon Stoudamire, Cade Cunningham, Cole Anthony, Steve Francis and Brandon Roy.

Dylan Harper sticking out as a rookie

Harper has appeared in 35 games, averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 21.2 minutes. He is one of five rookies to post such averages and the only one to do so without a start. Harper is also among eight first-year players with 300+ points, 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists, while being the only player to do it in fewer than 800 minutes.

He ranks among the top 10 rookies in assists (5th), steals (6th) and scoring (10th). Earlier this season, he became the youngest guard in NBA history to record a game with at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and zero turnovers in an October 26 victory vs the Brooklyn Nets. He also became the first Spurs rookie to post a 20-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist performance while shooting 70% from the field.

Rising Stars specifics for Castle and Harper

Harper, Castle and Jones Garcia are among a pool of rookies and sophomores that will be drafted on January 27 among three NBA Rising Stars teams and a fourth that will be comprised of NBA G League players. The four squads will compete in a tournament during All-Star Weekend on Friday, February 13 in Los Angeles, California's Intuit Dome.

Castle, though, hopes to take route Wembanyama took through the 2025 All-Star Weekend. After being chosen to play in his second straight Rising Stars affair, the 7-foot-5 generational talent made his first All-Star game. While both Castle and Harper have played parts in the Spurs ascension from a lottery team to one of the best in the NBA, it's Castle who has particularly stood out. At various times, he's been mentioned as a candidate for the league's Most Improved Player.