After 28 years on the sidelines for the San Antonio Spurs, Greg Popovich has stepped down as coach of the team. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Popovich will transition to being team president full time.

At 76, Gregg Popovich holds the title of the NBA's all-time winningest coach, boasting 1,422 regular-season victories. Over his 29 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, he has led the team to five championships, cementing their reputation as one of the league's most respected franchises.

Since taking over as head coach in 1996, Popovich has earned three NBA Coach of the Year awards, tying league legends Don Nelson and Pat Riley for the most honors in history.

Popovich's leadership during the Spurs' five-title run saw him navigate a dynastic era, seamlessly transitioning from David Robinson to Tim Duncan and eventually Kawhi Leonard. He also shaped one of the NBA's most iconic trios with Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

Upon the announcement of him stepping down, the NBA world showed their love and respect for Greg Popovich.

“End of an era w/ the @spurs 🫡 to Coach Greg Popovich one of the greatest to ever do it! Not only on the court but an extraordinary human being. Respect,” posted @IMGIFTD.

“Tremendous run, tremendous man – so glad he will still be involved with the team,” posted Rachel Nichols.

“Thank you so much for being such a wonderful pillar and ambassador for the league Greg Popovich! In my opinion, the GOAT. You are an outstanding human and we were lucky to have you grace us with your genius and wit,” posted @KennonSaidThat.

“It’s going to be weird watching the NBA without seeing Gregg Popovich being on the sidelines but congrats on a hall game coaching career coach Pop,” posted @bdrip1k.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM's David Shepard summated his career success and put things into perspective.

“He did things his way and cared more about his players then any coaching records! Nearly 30 years as the Spurs Head Coach, what an incredible run!”

With Popovich's departure, the Spurs have officially named Mitch Johnson as his successor.