It was a great season opener in the heart of Texas as the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama set a franchise record while leading the team to a 125-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks. Remarkably, the Mavericks could not stop the Spurs star, as he went off for 40 points on 15-for-21 shooting, nabbed 15 boards, and blocked three shots. Even with all this, Wembanyama still put in extra time in the gym after the Spurs season opener, according to correspondent Marc Stein.

“Wemby just did a set of post-game pushups in the hallway outside the Spurs' locker room,” Stein noted. “40/15/3 wasn't enough of a workout?”

It was the first regular-season game for him since the NBA medical team cleared Wembanyama after a blood clot caused him to miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season in February. Now, he is back, and the Spurs are hopeful there will be no long-term complications. In addition to post-game pushups, there was word that Wembanyama was also in the gym putting in a major workout.

“Dylan Harper just told us on 1200WOAI that Victor was in the locker room still lifting weights after his 40-point, 15 rebound performance,” said Spurs play-by-play announcer Dan Weiss.

Wembanyama got off to a fantastic start to the 2025-26 NBA season and hopes to build momentum with every game. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 24.3 points and 10.6 rebounds, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Additionally, he remained a force on defense, averaging 3.7 blocks per game. Those numbers were higher than his rookie season, and predicted a possible trend as he asserts himself as one of the top players in the NBA.

Wembanyama made a major impact in his first game of the regular season. Moreover, the Spurs star is determined to thrive and will take on all corners as he continues to become one of the top centers in the association. Wembanyama and the Spurs will continue their season on Friday as they head to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Pelicans.