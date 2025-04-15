The San Antonio Spurs' two best players, De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, played just a handful of games together. Literally.

The Silver and Black traded for the 27-year-old guard in very early February. Two and a half weeks later Wemby went out for the season with an injury. In between, Fox and the young generational talent paired up for five games. The Spurs won two of them and lost two others by a single point.

Instantly showing glimpses of what the Spurs and their fans thought they could provide, Fox and Wemby gave San Antonio reason for excitement heading into the All-Star break. The city – and the team, for that matter – are still waiting with excitement.

In between the All-Star Game and the Spurs first contest of the season's ‘second half,' doctors diagnosed Wembanyama with blood clots in his right shoulder. So, while the Spurs' two biggest names aren't starting from scratch, they don't exactly have time together under their belt either.

ClutchPoints asked Fox if he's looking forward to a first offseason with the 7-foot-5 generational talent. His answer went beyond a simple yes.

“We want to be the best pick and roll combo in the league. We have two guys who are extremely dynamic, can pick and choose our spots whenever we want.”

"We want to be the best pick and roll combo in the league. We have two guys who are extremely dynamic, can pick and choose our spots whenever we want."

“If you're able to really put together that type of combination I feel like it's going to be a hard thing to stop,” the 2023 NBA All-Star continued.

How nicely he'd pair with their cornerstone was a major reason the Spurs traded for Fox. In addition to adding a second consistent scoring punch, the specifics of his game made him an enticing target. Team brass assessed that a player who can pull-up, shoot, get into the lane and create for others, all while handling the ball, was exactly what they needed.

De'Aaron Fox looks forward to his first summer as a Spur

Three days after being acquired from the Sacramento Kings via trade, Fox joined the Spurs for practice on February 4 before starting the next night.

Even then, he tied Wemby with a team-high 24 points in a 126-125 victory at the Atlanta Hawks.

“Coming to a team in the middle of the season, you kind of know what guys do, but you haven't been in it or around the guys just yet,” Fox told ClutchPoints.

Somewhat similar to Wembanyama, his season ended early soon as well. Following a March 12 win vs. the Dallas Mavericks, the Spurs announced that Fox would undergo surgery the following week to repair tendon damage caused by a preseason fracture in the pinky of his shooting hand.

“Just being able to be around them for the last few months, getting to know guys and really understanding guys personalities and what they like to do,” Fox continued of watching from the sideline. “Seeing them on the court every single day is a lot different than just seeing guys on film.”

That didn't apply to Wemby, though, because of concurring injuries. That's what the off-season will be for Fox revealed to ClutchPoints.

“Having this summer to be able to work together is definitely good.”