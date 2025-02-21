San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox is feeling older than he is since joining his young new team before the trade deadline. After Fox made his Spurs debut in a win against the Atlanta Hawks, he made some funny comments about a recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, where most of his teammate didn't know who Taj Gibson is.

Gibson, the Hornets' 16-year veteran, didn't get the respect Fox thought he commanded from the Spurs defense, considering his mid-range jump shot was Taj's go-to shot in his heyday, per Uninterrupted's Instagram.

“It's cool. They make you feel like you're a little older,” Fox said. “We're playing Charlotte and Taj Gibson catches the ball, and no one goes to contest his mid-range shot. And someone on the bench is like ‘these kids don't know who f****** Taj Gibson is.' And I'm like, yo, this is crazy because some of them are really that young, and didn't watch him in his earlier year or throughout his prime. So, it is funny.”

Fox finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and two steals in the Spurs' 120-109 win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. After the news of losing All-Star Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season broke, San Antonio had a strong performance in his absence.

De'Aaron Fox's blunt take on expectations with the Spurs

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox addressed the expectations bestowed on him as he acclimates to his new surroundings in the Lone Star State. The veteran guard joins one of the youngest teams in the NBA. However, it isn't pressure he hasn't felt before, albeit at the collegiate level or during his time with the Kings.

Fox explained how he approaches his newfound role with the Spurs, per ClutchPoints' Hector Ledesma.

“I wouldn’t say it weighs on me,” Fox said. “I think, one – committed to Kentucky, you have an expectation to win a championship every single year even though four of our five starters were 18 years old. You have that expectation. And then, for me, coming into the league, a big thing was the playoff drought. You try not to let whatever happened before you weigh on you in that perspective.”

The Spurs are 3-3 since acquiring Fox, who finished with 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting, six assists, and four rebounds in a 131-121 win against the Wizards. He's averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on the regular season.