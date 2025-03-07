ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Kings prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs face the Sacramento Kings on Friday, with both teams seeking momentum. The Spurs, coming off a 127-113 win over the Nets, look to build on their recent success despite injuries to Victor Wembanyama and Charles Bassey. Meanwhile, the Kings aim to rebound from a loss to the Nuggets, missing Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. De'Aaron Fox, now with the Spurs, faces his former team, adding an emotional layer. The Kings' depth and home advantage give them an edge, but the Spurs' recent form and Fox's motivation could lead to a competitive matchup. Expect a high-scoring affair.

Here are the Spurs-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Kings Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Sacramento Kings: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have several factors in their favor as they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday. First, the Spurs are coming off a strong performance against the Brooklyn Nets, where Devin Vassell led the team with a career-high 37 points and 10 rebounds. This momentum, combined with their team continuity and depth, makes them a formidable opponent. The Spurs' ability to share the ball effectively, ranking ninth in assists per game, allows them to create quality scoring opportunities.

The Kings, despite their scoring prowess, face challenges without Domantas Sabonis, who is out with a hamstring injury. This absence exacerbates their existing lack of frontcourt size, a significant weakness that the Spurs' interior defense could exploit. Furthermore, the Spurs' bench, which averages nearly 41 points per game, provides a consistent scoring punch that can keep them competitive even when their starters are not on the court. Given these factors, the Spurs have a strong chance of not only beating the Kings but also covering the +5.5 spread. Their balanced offense and defensive capabilities make them a solid underdog pick in this matchup.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to beat and cover the -5.5 spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Despite missing key players like Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, the Kings have shown resilience, particularly with DeMar DeRozan's strong performances. In their recent loss to the Nuggets, DeRozan scored 35 points, demonstrating his ability to carry the team when needed. Additionally, the Kings' home advantage at the Golden 1 Center will play a significant role, as they have historically performed well in front of their home crowd. The Kings' offense, bolstered by Zach LaVine's scoring ability, will challenge the Spurs' defense, which has struggled to maintain consistency throughout games.

The Spurs, while coming off a strong win against the Nets, face challenges on the road. Their defense, which ranks 22nd in the NBA, will be tested by the Kings' high-scoring offense. The Spurs' turnover issues, averaging 14.3 per game, could lead to easy fast-break opportunities for the Kings, further complicating their defensive task. With the Kings' ability to score efficiently and the Spurs' defensive vulnerabilities, Sacramento is well-positioned to secure a win and cover the spread. The emotional factor of De'Aaron Fox facing his former team might motivate the Spurs, but the Kings' depth and home-court advantage should prove decisive.

Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings on Friday presents an intriguing contest. The Spurs, coming off a strong win against the Nets, look to build momentum despite being shorthanded with Victor Wembanyama and Charles Bassey out. Devin Vassell's recent performance, including a career-high 37 points, and De'Aaron Fox's motivation against his former team could boost the Spurs' chances. However, the Kings have been in better form, winning seven of their last ten games, and they possess a potent offense led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Despite missing Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, the Kings' depth and home advantage give them an edge.

Given the Kings' recent form and home-court advantage, they are likely to secure a win. However, the Spurs' ability to score efficiently and their recent momentum might keep the game competitive. The spread of -5.5 for the Kings seems reasonable, considering their overall performance this season. While the Spurs are capable of an upset, the Kings' offense and defensive rebounding should allow them to cover the spread. The game is expected to be high-scoring, with both teams having shown the ability to score over 120 points in recent matchups. Ultimately, the Kings' home advantage and scoring depth make them likely to come away with the ATS victory.

Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -5.5 (-110), Over 236 (-110)