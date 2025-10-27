The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to an undefeated start to the season, and it should be no surprise as to why. Victor Wembanyama is making his presence known in his third season in the league, and he has the stats to back it up. That has led Wembanyama to earn an honor for his strong play, according to the NBA.

“San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2025-26 season (Oct. 21-26),” the NBA wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wembanyama finished opening week averaging 33.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks per game, and led the Spurs to a 3-0 record. This just feels like the beginning for what the Spurs' star will do this season, and the team could be really successful behind his play.

The scary thing is that the Spurs aren't fully healthy yet, as they're waiting for De'Aaron Fox to return. Once he gets back, it will be interesting to see how the Spurs play, and that could also mean more opportunities for Wembanyama. As of now, he probably doesn't mind taking on a heavy workload because he looks unstoppable at the moment.

Victor Wembanyama is tearing up the league

Some thought that it wouldn't be until a few more years that Wembanyama puts a real imprint on the league, but after looking at what he did during opening week, it seems as if his time may be now. He's put up big numbers in three games, and it would be no surprise if he continued to play at this level.

Wembanyama recently opened up on what has helped his leap from his rookie season to this season.

“I feel like it's a mix of knowledge of the game, of recognition, of patterns on the court, and, obviously, physical development,” Wembanyama said via Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints.

“If I could have been, if I was able to do that when I was 19 years old or 16 years old, whenever, I would have done it,” Wembanyama continued. “I mean, I would have tried to do it. But there's some things that just take time, and I'm able to do it now. The proof is there, so there's no reason to not do it.”

In all honesty, it looks like Wembanyama can do whatever he wants on the court, and it might be that way for a while.