The San Antonio Spurs are in such great position heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, that it's difficult to envision — much less, predict — a nightmarish outcome for them. That said, there are two occurrences that could qualify. One, albeit a long shot, comes with only social media speculation and involves the seemingly inevitable selection of Dylan Harper. The other involves their second pick of the first round at 14 overall.

What if Dylan Harper isn't necessarily keen on the Spurs?

It's almost certainly nothing. But in a world dominated by social media, it made its rounds in mid-May.

After a user on X tagged Harper's father, former Chicago Bull Ron Harper, asking for the former world champion's thoughts on if his son wanted to be a Spur, the former NBA veteran replied.

“We'll wait until we hear his name call first..nothing is guarantee,” Harper wrote.

Hey @HARPER04_5 hope all is well. Can you do me a favor and like this post if you think your son wants to be a Spur. We are all dying to know. Thank you!🤝 — Evan (@Evtowns) May 13, 2025

The “tweet” was likely a nod to the ‘Don't count your chickens before they hatch' mindset. Given that Harper is clearly the second best prospect in the field, it's been widely believed from the moment the Spurs won the second selection via the NBA lottery that they'd take him.

Since then, the Silver and Black have done nothing to dispel that notion. Amid reported trade talks for Kevin Durant, San Antonio held firm on the second pick because they specifically have Harper in mind. And while other reports have surfaced that they've taken calls about the selection, no credible information suggests they've seriously considered any offers.

But because a former NBA great responded on social media in a manner than didn't cement his son's unwavering love for the team expected to take him, it registered on an artificial level.

A potential lack of quality size could await at No. 14

A player like Khaman Maluach could fit really well with the Spurs. At 7-feet tall with athleticism, length and developing skills that could allow him to affect the game at both ends for the floor, he may not be there when San Antonio makes its second pick at 14.

The Spurs need a center. While Victor Wembanyama is already the best shot blocker in the game, he's not your prototypical big man. After his season ending injury this past year, the Silver and Black were often dominated on the boards. Additionally, there is no other player on the roster who helps with those shortcomings. Charles Bassey is limited and injury prone while Sandro Mamukelashvili is more comfortable on the perimeter. Wemby may start at center, but the Spurs lack when he heads to the bench.

Names like Joan Beringer, Derik Queen, and Danny Wolf are associated with that 14th slot. It's an open possibility. Like a number of other players in a deep draft, they come with upside and tons of potential. The question is whether the Spurs value any of them highly enough to feel good about using a lottery pick.

That's it. Those are the scenarios that could leave the Spurs in a bind. A second overall selection as one of their two lottery picks. First world problems as they head into the 2025 NBA Draft.