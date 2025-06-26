San Antonio Spurs' newest guard, Dylan Harper, was emotional after being selected as the No. 2 overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. The Spurs added to their exciting backcourt the 19-year-old who projects to be an absolute star at the next level. Dylan, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, has succeeded everywhere he's been. In one season at Rutgers, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey native averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on an efficient 48% from the field.

Harper was subsequently a third-team All-Big Ten selection, showcasing his talent on a weekly basis in one of the best conferences in the country. At 6 foot 6, 215 pounds, the young guard was fired up about joining his new team. In an interview with ESPN's Monica McNutt, Harper detailed his excitement.

“I'm feeling everything. All the emotions mixed in one bucket, from crying, to laughing, to being happy. I’m excited to get ready, I’m excited…I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you. They got a great young core over there, and I’m just ready to get in there and make an impact any way I can with those guys.”

Article Continues Below

Harper joins a team looking to take a huge step up in the Western Conference hierarchy during the 2025-26 season. Victor Wembanyama should at least be a top 10 player in the world this coming season, and he already has an All-Star-caliber point guard beside him in De'Aaron Fox. Next to those two is 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who has the potential to be an elite wing in this league.

Several other solid role players are on this roster, like Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Jeremy Sochan, so Harper isn't guaranteed to start immediately. But looking ahead, it'll be interesting how the 19-year-old fits in a potential backcourt with Fox, who presumably will have the ball in his hands most of the time when it isn't in Wembanyama's. Harper has shown the potential to play off-ball before, but that wasn't his role in college.

Overall, the Spurs took the most talented player available, which is the right move for this franchise. Harper has the potential to be a cornerstone player for over a decade in San Antonio alongside Wembanyama, especially since he was considered the best pick-and-roll prospect going into Wednesday night. Should the Spurs continue their tradition of developing elite talent, they should have a championship-contending squad sooner rather than later. It's playoffs or bust for this franchise next season.