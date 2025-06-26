The youth movement for the San Antonio Spurs got a boost anew on Wednesday night, as they used their No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft on Rutgers Scarlet Knights product Dylan Harper. The son of five-time NBA champion guard Ron Harper, Dylan gives San Antonio more hope that it can soon reclaim the glory they used to enjoy during the days of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

The Spurs are still far from that goal, but with Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper, they have a potentially era-defining duo to get them there.

Meanwhile, Ron just wants to know where the best cigar bar is in San Antonio after learning his son's NBA draft landing spot. There's a reason Ron would be interested in finding a good cigar spot in San Antonio, and it's not just because one of his sons is now a Spur. Among the things that keep Ron busy of late is the cigar business, having partnered with Luciano Meirelles of Luciano Cigars in 2024.

“@spurs where’s the best cigar bar in San Antonio?” the former Chicago Bulls star said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

That simple query has since garnered lots of reactions from fans online.

“Let’s gooooo! Excited for the legendary Harper family to join San Antonio. Nothing but respect and love!” said a fan on X.

Another one said: “Great question, ripping cigars like a gentleman.”

Article Continues Below

From a commenter: “Alot of them tbh. But I recommend going low key.. New cigar bar in Helotes area called Lone Star Cigar! Cool area as well”

“As a new aged unc, this is some unc type [expletive],” a social media user posted.

Via a different commenter: “Welcome to San Antonio Harper family!!!”

Said another: “Bro's already back on Twitter 😭, your son gonna be a legend in San Antonio, much love!”

As for Dylan and his outlook with the Spurs, he can be expected to find his fit with the Spurs relatively seamless. He's got great size for a guard, good built to keep up witht he physicality in the pros and the skills to create his own shots and for others. In one season with the Scarlet Knights, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists thorugh 29 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.