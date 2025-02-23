The San Antonio Spurs are not expecting Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich to return this season, with his future remaining uncertain, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Popovich last coached on October 31 against the Utah Jazz before a mild stroke on November 2 forced him to step away.

With fans long speculating about his return, this latest update raises serious doubts about whether his legendary career is nearing its end. Many quickly sent well wishes to the iconic head coach.

Expand Tweet

“Wishing Coach Popovich strength, healing, and a full recovery ahead,” said one Spurs fan in X(formerly Twitter).

“Wish him good health. Heck of a career, nothing left to prove 🙏” another one added.

“Sad news. Pop is a Mt. Rushmore NBA coach.” user @thematicman wrote.

Another user highlighted Pop’s longevity and the length of time he coached the Spurs saying, “He’s been their coach forever. Hard to imagine him not seeing him over on the bench. Take care and get better Coach 🙏🏼”

The update deals another setback to Spurs fans, especially after Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury caused by blood clots in his right shoulder. Popovich was instrumental in shaping Wembanyama’s rookie year, frequently highlighting his dedication and strong mentality.

The San Antonio Spurs future in limbo

With their franchise centerpiece out and their legendary coach possibly departing, the Spurs face a pivotal moment in their future.

At 76, Popovich stands among the most accomplished coaches in NBA history. Before assuming the helm in San Antonio in 1996, he served as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors under Rick Adelman and P.J. Carlesimo. Over nearly three decades, he steered the Spurs to five championships while shaping the careers of Hall of Famers David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

Popovich’s influence extends beyond the NBA, as he led Team USA to Olympic gold in 2020 after earning five bronze medals as an assistant coach. His leadership, adaptability, and knack for fostering a winning culture have cemented his legacy as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Gregg Popovich, the Spurs’ head coach since December 1996, reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise by signing a five-year extension in 2023. With 1,412 regular-season wins in San Antonio, he holds the record as the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.

If Popovich steps down, the Spurs face a pivotal decision: who will guide the franchise into its next chapter? Interim coach Mitch Johnson has taken charge, steering the team to a 24-30 record in the Western Conference.

No matter what lies ahead, Popovich’s influence on the game remains undeniable. Whether this marks the end or simply another chapter in his storied career, his legacy in the NBA will endure for years to come.