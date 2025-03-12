With five championships, six NBA Finals appearances, and a league record 22 straight playoff berths, the San Antonio Spurs represented an NBA standard for the better part of two decades. Though it's a level of success rarely seen through sports annals, the recent editions of the Silver and Black are light years away from previous expectations. It's a reality not lost on veteran forward Harrison Barnes, especially following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“We know that there's a standard to uphold. Right now, obviously, we're not meeting that standard,” Barnes said.

“But we know where the north star is,” the first-year Spur continued.

Harrison Barnes on #Spurs struggles… “…there's a standard to uphold. Right now, obviously, we're not meeting that standard…” Full answer ⬇️#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/pOatuTDp3m — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

When the Spurs finished 32-39 in the COVID-altered 2019-2020 season, it marked their first losing season since a 1996-1997 campaign that was derailed by injuries to their best players. That season served as Gregg Popovich's first as the organization's head coach.

“I think at the end of the day, this team isn't new to adversity. With Coach Pop at the beginning of the season, we've always had the next-man-up mentality. Regardless of who's playing or how we're playing or anything like that,” Barnes shared, alluding to the mild stroke that's kept Popovich out since early November.

Spurs tradition rocked by lack of defense

As the Spurs struggle through their sixth consecutive losing season, a staple of their glory years has alluded this year's edition.

“Defense. I feel like offensively we did a great job,” Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said after the setback to the Mavericks. “We scored the ball enough to win an NBA game, but defensively, we've got to lock in altogether. Deep into positions, we've got to get those stops.”

“I think the biggest time is any time you score and you feel like you're in a good rhythm, you look up, and we put up 60 plus points in the first half, but they also scored 60,” Barnes added. “You get into a game of just trading baskets. Unfortunately, that wasn't sustainable for us, especially down the stretch. Defensively, we have to be better and be mindful when it's going back and forth like that.”

San Antonio is giving up 116 points per game. Only one team in the top eight of either conference is giving up an excess of 116 per contest. In the West, the only two squads that give up more than 116 are the only two below the Spurs in the standings.

“Defensively, initially, we showed great presence on defense, but as they moved the ball, I feel like we were a step behind. There's definitely things that we can control to fix those things,” Johnson said of the loss to Dallas.

Making matters worse are injuries to key Spurs defenders. Victor Wembanyama is out for the season. Jeremy Sochan is dealing with a left calf issue. It's caused their teammates to work that much harder.

“The off-ball screens, the on-ball screens, where we're at, just being connected defensively, I think that's where it starts,” Barnes continued. “The rebounding, the shot-blocking, things like that. Those things can come or go, but if you don't have the communication piece first and foremost, that's what's going to lead to success or failure. I think that's where our focus needs to be.”

It's a focus on a Spurs tradition that'll help them recapture the franchise's bigger one.