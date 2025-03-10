The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks not only share the same home state, they also share similar trajectories right now. Albeit for different reasons. Yet, consecutive games between the two Texas teams could prove pivotal on whether either makes the Western Conference Play-in. To some it may seem like a forgone conclusion that neither will qualify, but to hear Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes is to understand the context.

“It's difficult. We're in a tough stretch here,” the 32-year-old forward said following a 141-124 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his first year in the Alamo City, Barnes is alluding to the Spurs having lost seven of their first ten games since Victor Wembanyama was pronounced out for the season. But only three losses back of the tenth slot in the West heading into the first of two contests vs. Dallas, should San Antonio beat the reeling Mavericks twice in three days, they'd virtually control their own destiny for the last spot in the Play-in with a month remaining in the season.

Of course, though Dallas lost Kyrie Irving for the year weeks after infamously trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Spurs prospect of winning two in a row presents a big if nowadays.

“Defensively we haven't been great,” Barnes admitted, “But, I think it's about going back watching tape. See what things we can pull from this game. Quick turnaround.”

Spurs and Mavericks set for meaningful mini series

The Spurs rough stretch came shortly after they traded for De'Aaron Fox in an effort to make a playoff push. Up until then, San Antonio had spent the first three plus months of the season very much in the postseason picture. Since Wemby's injury, there's now talk that Fox's season may get cut short based on a looming examination of his injured left pinky in mid March.

“Nobody feels sorry for you. People are going through this on other teams and with other schedules and whatnot,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said.

The 38-year-old assistant coach took over for Gregg Popovich after the Hall-of-Famer suffered a mild stroke in early November. Of his squad's last 16 games, only two have taken place in San Antonio.

“We just have to be ready to go to work and continue to find moments to participate in our own survival and not have self-inflected mistakes when we're playing good teams,” Johnson continued. “It's tough enough when you give them extra possessions or miscues and now they get an easy shot versus making them work for the tough stuff. That's when you play out of a hole, it's really though to be some of these teams.”

Whether the Mavericks prove one of those teams remains to be seen. They're without the player they received in the widely panned Doncic trade. The organization has not given a timetable on when star forward Anthony Davis may return from a left adductor strain. Like the Spurs, the Mavs played the night before the first of their two meetings in the Frost Bank Center. By the end of a 125-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns the night before, Dallas was down to seven available players due to injuries.

Asked if he's looking forward to returning home for a four-game stretch that starts with their long time rival, Barnes gave a simple answer.

“Yeah, that'll be nice.”

He could also be talking about back to back wins that would catapult the Spurs back into the postseason picture.