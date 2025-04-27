Every time the San Antonio Spurs find themselves in the midst of NBA trade talk – which has been often since the franchise drafted Victor Wembanyama two years ago – Keldon Johnson's name gets floated as part of a move that could bolster Wemby's supporting cast. Not sometimes. Not most of the time. Pretty much every time. In the meantime, all Johnson does is play well no matter what's been asked of him.

“We hear all the noise and we keep working. Nobody's going to feel sorry for me,” the longest tenured Spur admitted.

“As a player, nobody can tell me what I can't do.”

Johnson pointed to the evolution of his role with the Spurs since being drafted late in the 2019 first round. An energy and defensive go-getter for the better part of his first three years, Johnson led the Silver and Black in scoring during the 2022-2023 campaign.

“Fourth year, I was the guy. I averaged 22 points in the league. And then, changes happened,” Johnson said, essentially alluding to the drafting of Wembanyama.

“Instead of complaining, I kept my head high, I keep working. I don't make no excuses.”

Keldon Johnson counters naysayers

While probably the most consistent Spur this season, Johnson played in 77 of their 82 games without starting a single one of them.

“I'm versatile. I can come off the bench. I can guard. I feel like I can bring every phrase as a player,” Johnson exclaimed.

It's a role that started a couple of months into last season when Gregg Popovich moved him to the bench in order to provide a punch with the reserve unit.

“Whatever this team needs me to do, I'm available to do it. That's just my mindset. As a basketball player, I don't feel there's any limitations on what I can and how I can affect the game,” Johnson continued.

Three summers ago, Johnson signed a four-year, $80 million rookie scale contract extension that runs through the end of 2026-27. This past season, he made $19 million and is set to earn $17.5 million in each of the next two. It's a very reasonable deal for career averages of 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in under 29 minutes per contest.

“It's a constant feel for me to see the chatter, to see the things that people say I can't do, but I feel like I improve every season,” Johnson revealed. “The role may be different. People's expectations may be different, but I feel like grow in everything I need to grow in each and every year.”

The former Kentucky Wildcat won't turn 26 years old until shortly before next season starts. Because of that, his game still has plenty of room to grow.

“It all boils down to: everybody always has something that Keldon can't do,” Johnson said. “You always have people that say, ‘Keldon isn't necessarily the best defender, Keldon isn't this, Keldon isn't that.' I always keep my head down and work.

“I came into the season in the best shape of my life. I came into the season mentally ready, physically ready. I was ready to do whatever I had to do in order to put my team in the best situation to win.”

It's a mantra that's served the Spurs well. No matter what anyone says.