For a second straight night the San Antonio Spurs had the ball as the fourth quarter clock struck zero. And for the second straight night Mitch Johnson's team failed to capitalize. The Silver and Black blew six-point lead in the final three minutes, and Victor Wembanyama missed at the buzzer in a 112-111 loss at the Orlando Magic.

“Crunch time execution is something that we have to continue to improve upon because that's how close these games are in the balance,” Johnson, the Spurs acting head coach, said.

Expand Tweet

Each of the last three Spurs contests has gone down to the last possession. Probably not coincidentally, they coincide with De'Aaron Fox's three games with the team since arriving via trade.

After they beat Atlanta 126-125 in Fox's debut with the team, they fell to a bad Charlotte team 117-116 before the loss to the Magic.

Spurs frustrating struggles in close games continue

The three consecutive one-point games are a return to a problem that plagued the Spurs earlier in the season. From December 23 to January 6, San Antonio took part in six games that came down to the final minute. They lost five of those games.

A key difference, though, is that the previous stretch featured quality opponents. The New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, whom the Spurs beat in one of two meetings during that stint, are entrenched the playoff picture. The Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls are very much in the Eastern Conference's play-in battle.

By contrast, the Hawks have been plummeting amid injuries, the Hornets are neck and neck for the second worst record in the NBA while the Magic would rank as the best of these latest three foes and they were still two games under .500 following the win vs. the Spurs.

“I thought there were a couple of plays prior to that,” Johnson said after Wembanyama's shot hit the back of the rim as time ran out in Orlando.

“Obviously, the last play gets a lot of attention, rightfully so. When you get stops like that at the end of the game, but give them extra possessions, its tough,” Johnson continued.

The Spurs allowed the Magic several second-chance opportunities. Wemby and company were out-boarded 45-34, including 13-4 in offensive rebounding. It's one of several factors that explains the Spurs' inefficiency in games that go down the wire. A lack of focus has been referenced throughout the season. With that, has come trouble with consistency. At the heart of much of it is the team's youth.

“Whether it was a free throw block out in the first half that didn't feel like that that had the attention of the last play, that's a possession,” Johnson shared. “Those are the things that we have to continue to improve upon.”

The setback to the Magic dropped the Spurs six games under .500. It's the worst mark they've had all season and comes in the same week they acquired the former All-Star Fox. While they're that close to being 3-0 with him, they're slipping further behind with each close loss.