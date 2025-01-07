The San Antonio Spurs were well on their way to victory against the Chicago Bulls. But, in command through most of the game and up by as many as 19, they squandered an opportunity to get back in the win column following a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets. Though their acting head coach Mitch Johnson just about always strikes a positive tone, he didn't shy away from pulling punches following the 114-100 loss in the Windy City.

“We felt the game flip,” the 38-year-old coach said. “It flipped and that lack of respect at times for some of the details played a part.”

The word respect, or lack of it, seem to carry the night for Johnson.

Mitch Johnson laments Spurs' focus

For several years now, the Spurs have been one of the youngest teams in the NBA. And while last season's arrival of Victor Wembanyama exacerbated the rebuild, their core remains very young. With a lack of experience comes a lack of in-game perspective.

“I guess respecting the game would be a way to describe what happened. Not taking things for granted,” Johnson said Monday in Chicago. “Respecting what we call the basketball gods, doing the right things and being smart. I think it was really a mix of things. I don't think there was one area where we were really, really bad. Of course, we had turnovers, but it was a mix of things. That should be compensated by the effort and attention to details.”

Johnson complimented the Bulls ability to hang around and make plays down the stretch. He equally pointed out what his squad didn't do well.

“I think the attention to detail and respect for some of the little things that went into what got the lead wavered and we had a fight on our hands. You have to fight the human nature of being complacent or happy with yourself when things are going well in the middle of a game.”

Heading into Chicago, the Spurs were coming off an overtime loss to the Nuggets. Johnson saw a correlation vs. the Bulls.

“Teams are good. And when you give teams life, and they played well, they make plays. But when we stopped with some of the resistance on defense or some of the fundamentally sound plays on offense, you let chance creep in more. And that's what frustrating about the last two games.”

While the additions of 39-year-old Chris Paul and 32-year-0ld Harrison Barnes raise the Spurs' average age, Keldon Johnson is the oldest of the other players in their usual rotation. At 25 years old, he's four years older than Wemby, who just turned 21 on January 4, and five years older than 2024 first-round pick Stephon Castle. Collectively, they're still learning how to win.

“There's a point of the game where you have to take chance out of it. You have to impose your will on the game as an individual and as a team,' Johnson continued. “And that's how teams close wins out in this league.”

With 18 wins through their first 36 games, the 2024-2025 Spurs are well on pace to surpass last season's win total of 22. But with progress comes the next step. These Spurs haven't taken that one just yet.