Though the spot wasn't decided until February 1 was just about over, San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will represent the Western Conference as a head coach in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

When the Spurs' first-year head man took the podium following his team's 112-103 victory vs. the Orlando Magic, he didn't know whether he'd get the nod for the annual mid-February weekend.

“Would be an honor and humbling to be able to be a part of All-Star Weekend with the best players in this league,” Johnson said.

“The league always does a great job of putting a great weekend on. It's an example and reflection of the work that these guys have put in. And again, it's something that I would just be honored to have the privilege to do and probably a great bonus and memories to make with some of my family and myself and the people that'll be there.”

First-place Oklahoma City Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault is ineligible per league rules because he coached in the game last year. So the designation then falls to the coach of the team with the second-best record in the conference through the first day of February.

Had the Denver Nuggets beaten OKC on the first day of the month, Nuggets coach David Adleman would've received the slot.

Instead, Johnson becomes the second All-Star head coach in franchise history and the first since Hall-of-Fame head coach Gregg Popovich in 2016.

Mitch Johnson enjoying All-Star first season as head coach

The 39-year-old former Spurs assistant has led San Antonio to a 33-16 record, which ranks third in the NBA and is the organization's best mark through 49 games since the 2016-17 season.

Defensively, the Silver and Black rank in the top ten in opponent second-chance points (second), fast break points allowed (second), opponent field goal percentage (fourth) and opponent scoring (seventh), while holding the league’s third-best defensive rating at 111.4.

Johnson's most recent win came on a day in which the Spurs started the day in Charlotte, North Carolina because bad weather prevented them from leaving following a loss to the Charlotte Hornets. That flight to the Alamo City had to divert to Atlanta, Georgia because of mechanical issues. The team finally landed at home mere hours before the game vs. Orlando.

“The game was extremely important because it's one of 82 games, and we are trying to grow and we are trying to get better and we are in a competitive Western Conference. And that is what the focus was on, Johnson responded when asked if getting the win under such unusual circumstances would mean anything more to an All-Star nod.

“I'm sure there will be some moments that maybe hit me, but (the win vs. the Magic) was about the San Antonio Spurs and game 50, whatever number it is, and we needed to respond because of how we played in the previous game, and we did that.”

Under the Seattle, Washington native, San Antonio has the third-most clutch wins in the NBA at 17, with a 124.8 offensive rating in clutch situations, which ranks third in the NBA.

From opening night on October 22 through January 11, the Spurs scored 100+ points in 39 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA this season, and have reached the 100-point mark in 46 of 49 games overall.

The December Western Conference Coach of the Month will make his debut in the 75th NBA All-Star Game on February 15 at 4 p.m. CT.