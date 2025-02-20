San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama is ruled out for the season due to a blood clot. The NBA world reacted to the news shortly after it was released. Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the regular season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, per ESPN's Sham Charania.

“Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in the right shoulder. He is out for the season. The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition,” Charania reported.

Then came a follow-up report, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern. When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis. The Spurs are very confident he'll be healthy and ready at the start of next season,” Amick reported.

Wembanyama finished with six points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in six minutes in a 41-32 win against Team Kenny's Young Stars in his first matchup of the 2025 All-Star Games tournament. Then, he had 11 points, three rebounds, and one block in seven minutes against Team Shaq's OGs in the event's final.

The NBA world continued to react on X, formerly Twitter.

“Devastating. Victor Wembanyama is OUT for the remainder of the season due to a blood clot. His odds for DPOY have already dropped 87%,” HoopMixOnly said.

“Victor Wembanyama’s season is over, but his career is just beginning. Wishing him a full recovery from this blood clot and a strong comeback next year,” another user posted.

Others continued to wish Wembanyama well.

“The world has a little less joy in it today. Get well soon, Victor Wembanyama,” an X, formerly Twitter user wrote.

As the word spreads, NBA fans continue to wish Wembanyama a full recovery for next season.

Victor Wembanyama's pre-All-Star break slump with Spurs

Before heading to San Francisco for All-Star weekend, Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama couldn't explain his slump. Perhaps his health concerns contributed to his fleeting impact on the Spurs.

Wemanyama spoke about it regarding the Spurs' blowout losses at the end of January.

“You're right. You're right. I don’t have the answer,” Wembanyama said. “I think the idea that it's our toughest point of the season contributes to that, but I don't have an explanation for that.”

The Spurs' regular season will resume when they face the Suns on Thursday.