Finally, fans will be getting the first trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters in July 2026, gearing up excitement for the Tom Holland and Zendaya-led movie.

On Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, the official social media accounts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped a video of Holland revealing how they were going to release fragments of the trailer before it fully drops on Mar. 18.

“Hey, what's up, guys? It's Tom here, and we are working on something incredibly exciting for the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer,” Holland began. “Now, it goes without saying that we have had so much love and support since day dot of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man.

“So, to show you our appreciation, we are doing something that has never been done before. Follow along as a brand new day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer. I will see you tomorrow morning, bright and early, in New York City. I'm passing it over to the fans. This is all about community. This is all about being together. So let's go,” he continued.

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When will the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer come out?

The full trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2026, in New York City. Before the full video drops, fans will be releasing bits of it throughout the day.

When the trailer releases, it will mark the first footage of Brand New Day that fans have seen. The movie comes out in four months, so the promotional tour is only just beginning.

Holland once again returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. This is his first time playing the role since 2021's No Way Home. Two weeks before Brand New Day hits theaters, Holland and his fiancée, Zendaya, will both appear in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey.