It has been nearly 10 years since San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan retired from the NBA. Since hanging up his sneakers, Duncan has not been in public view as often as he used to during his days in the league.

But on Sunday, the 15-time NBA All-Star showed up to support his former team during a game between the Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was also with his longtime girlfriend Vanessa Macias to watch Chris Paul and company deal with the visiting Dubs squad led by Stephen Curry.

NBA legend Tim Duncan made sure to get a front-row seat for the Steph Curry show 😅 pic.twitter.com/tT9GKCQx2X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, fans took notice of Duncan's appearance during the game, with many sharing some hilarious reactions to his look.

“He’s definitely rocking some thong sandals 🩴 with that fit,” commented a fan.

“Been hanging with Don Nelson in Hawaii 😉,” another one shared.

From a different X (formerly Twitter) user: “Ever since he retired, he looks sad as hell. Tim Duncan look like he hate not playing basketball.”

Via another social media commenter: “Tim was one of my favorite players he just went back to island roots if he is happy that all that matters get of his back because he don't look like you think he should look.”

“People will probably never know that Tim Duncan is an all time great NBA player if they didn’t watch him play lol,” chimed in another fan.

Now 48 years old, Duncan spent his entire pro career with the Spurs, who took him no. 1 overall in the 1997 NBA draft. In 19 years in the league, Duncan won five NBA titles and posted career averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field through 1,392 games in the regular season.

Spurs lose to Warriors with Tim Duncan in attendance

Unfortunately for the Spurs, they were not able to secure a win with the all-time great in attendance, as the Warriors ran away with a 148-106 victory.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio in scoring versus the Dubs, as he scored 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting off the bench. Sandro Mamukelashvili also came off the pine and chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Only one Spurs starter, Devin Vassell, scored in double digits against the Warriors, with the former Florida State Seminoles star producing 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field.

The loss to the Warriors dropped San Antonio to 31-43 on the season. The Spurs, who are also on a four-game losing streak, will look to break out of their slump when they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic this Tuesday.