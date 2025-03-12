A 133-129 loss to the Dallas Mavericks continues a tail spin for the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Silver and Black have sputtered since Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury immediately following the All-Star Break, two games vs. the Dallas provided a chance for them to get right back in the Western Conference Play-in picture. Instead, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and his teammates are left with a familiar refrain.

“We've just got to stay locked in. It’s the little details. That’s what separates teams. We've got to continue to know those little details and continue to strive to be better,” the longest tenured Spur said about his squad needing to compete for the entirety of a 48-minute game.

Keldon Johnson on the #Spurs trend of letting games get away from them…

In their previous game, an eight-point halftime deficit turned into a 17-point loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before that, a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter vs. the Sacramento Kings became a 14-point deficit at the half. It all comes within a stretch in which San Antonio has lost eight of 11 since Wemby was diagnosed with blood clots.

The Mavericks loss especially stinging for Spurs

Dallas played just eight players in beating the Spurs. Reeling from the trade of Luka Doncic, rocked by the season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving, with no Anthony Davis, and without key rotational guys Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington, they still knocked off a Spurs unit that entered the night just three losses back of the Mavs.

“At the end of the day, it's the NBA. You've got to give credit to them,” Spurs forward and former Maverick Harrison Barnes said.

“They came out there, they executed their game plan. I thought for us, we were right there, we had some untimely turnovers, obviously mine would be in there, just a few miscues on defense. But, that's the NBA,” the 32-year-old continued.

While Barnes led the Spurs with 29 points, the victorious visitors were paced by Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson, whose 28 and 26 points, respectively, were among four 20-plus point performances by Dallas.

“I think right now the biggest area we need to hang our hat on is communication. There's just five players on the court. It's not necessarily positions, so it's just a matter of communicating,” Barnes revealed.

“I feel like we could've been sharper,” Johnson added.

Keldon Johnson continues to impress for Spurs

Right behind Barnes was Keldon Johnson among San Antonio's top scorers. The team's leading scorer just two years ago at 22 points per game, the sixth-year Spur is averaging 12.5 this season. Continuing a role that started last year, Johnson is among the squad's top reserves.

“That's just who I am. I play hard, I bring energy to the team,” Johnson shared.

“My mindset is to bring energy,” he added.

With 28 points vs. the Mavs, Johnson continued a trend that's coincided with the loss of Wembanyama. Only once since the All-Star break has he failed to score in double figures.

“I just want to win ultimately. That's my drive is winning. There's nothing else I love more than winning.”

Unfortunately for Johnson, he hasn't experienced much of it with the Spurs.