Thanks to head coach Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs have long been at the forefront of speaking out against injustices in the United States and even abroad. With Popovich retiring last season due to health issues, fans have been searching for players with the NBA platform to voice their same concerns, and it appears they've just found one.

Victor Wembanyama, the 22-year old center out of France, has not been shy about voicing his opinions on anything he's asked about, and he made sure to do the same once again on Tuesday afternoon.

Following Spurs practice, Wembanyama met with members of the media and was asked about the recent shooting of two civilians in Minneapolis. After taking a few seconds to muster up the words that would make up his true feelings, Wembanyama began to speak.

“PR has tried, but I'm not going to sit here and give some politically correct [answer],” Victor Wembanyama said. “Every day I see the news and I'm horrified. I think it's crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like it's acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable. I read the news and sometimes I'm asking very deep questions about my own life. I'm conscious also saying everything that's on my mind will have a cost that's too great for me right now, so I'd rather not get into too many details.”

When asked more about whether his concerns lie in the fact that he is a foreigner in the United States, Wembanyama said yes.

“It's terrible,” Wembanyama said. “I know I'm a foreigner, but I live in this country and I am concerned.”

Two things mainly stick out from Wembanyama's comments this morning. The first one is how he started his answer. “PR has tried, But I'm not going to sit here and give some politically correct answer.” Are teams or the NBA as a league encouraging players not to speak out against the recent shootings in Minneapolis, or at least not get into specifics of what's going on?

Second, “I'm conscious of also saying everything that's on my mind will have a cost that's too great for me right now, so I'd rather not get into too many details.” Wembanyama has never been afraid to speak out, and he didn't appear to hold back much here, but it was fascinating to think that he has that much more to say, but can't for fear of the repercussions he or his brand will face as the future face of the NBA.

The league has not seen a lot of players speak out thus far, but Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Guerschon Yabusele of the New York Knicks were among the players who have spoken out.

