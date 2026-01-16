Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who has ties to San Antonio, opened up about recent communication with legendary coach Gregg Popovich. It was one of several Spurs related topics, including Victor Wembanayama, about which the veteran coach talked with ClutchPoints.

“I had a great chance to go back and forth with Pop over the last couple of days, and God dang, I miss that guy around here,” Rivers revealed.

Because of a home game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights prior, the Bucks arrived in the Alamo City the day before the match-up. A former Spurs player, that Rivers stint occurred while Popovich served solely as the organization's general manager. Both eventually became veterans of the coaching ranks before the Hall-of-Famer retired last spring due to the effects of a stroke suffered in November of 2024.

“Just his presence, that's one of the things I said, it's so still here. And you can feel it,” Rivers added in speaking to ClutchPoints about “Pop.”

The 76-year-old five-time NBA champion left the game as the NBA's all-time winningest coach. It's a legacy that Rivers says is paying dividends in real time.

“He did an amazing job of setting up the franchise by bringing Mitch (Johnson) along and you can see it in everything they do that it looks like the Spurs. It's pretty cool.”

"I had a great chance to go back and forth with Pop over the last couple of days. I miss (him) around here."

-Doc Rivers following last night's game on the #Spurs ..

"They're deep, they're young, they're athletic…well coached…it's (their time) now." Full thought⬇️#PorVida pic.twitter.com/YhZzE6bZhF — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 16, 2026

Doc Rivers shares thoughts on Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Rivers finished his playing career with a two-year stint for the Silver and Black in 1996, having been a part of the 1994-95 team that, at that point, had enjoyed the best season in franchise history with a then franchise record 62 wins and a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Rivers later did some television work for the organization as well.

Article Continues Below

ClutchPoints asked the 64-year-old coach about Victor Wembanyama.

“He's pretty good. He really is,” Rivers answered specific to how the 7-foot-7 generational talent's game has evolved since last season.

“The shot separates him from almost everybody with his ability to create shots. It's so funny. Last year, I didn't think he posted enough. This year, he's doing both. He's got the perfect mix,” the 2008 NBA champ with the Boston Celtics continued.

Wemby and the Spurs sit second in the Western Conference. With the 119-101 victory vs. the Bucks, they're neck and neck with the Denver Nuggets in the standings, despite having lost six of their 11 contests. They won 34 games last season (Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox both missed significant time down the stretch) and are two years removed from a 22-win campaign.

Milwaukee signifies the fifth team Rivers, the 2000 NBA Coach of the Year and four-time All-Star game coach, has led. He shared his thoughts with ClutchPoints on Spurs first-year head coach Mitch Johnson and a young talented core that is already among the league's best.

“I think Mitch is doing an amazing job. He really is,” Rivers concluded. “They are good, they're deep, they're young, they're athletic, they're well coached. Sky's the limit for this basketball team, and it's now. People are saying it could be now.”