Victor Wembanyama devises plan for Spurs’ new ‘supporter’s section’

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has an idea for making home games louder this upcoming NBA season.

By

Jackson Stone

Google News Preferred Source
San Antonio Spurs (from left to right) forward Keldon Johnson (0), guard Devin Vassell (24), center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aron Fox (4) watch the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center.

The San Antonio Spurs are just six weeks away from kicking off a 2025-26 season in which they will hope to make the NBA playoffs for the first time in over half a decade. The good news for the Spurs is that star Victor Wembanyama has been cleared of the blood clot scare that prematurely ended what was sure to be a Defensive Player of the Year-winning season in 2025-26.

The Spurs have long been known to have one of the more loyal fanbases in the NBA, but recently, Wembanyama proposed a way for the team to make things even louder in their home arena.

“The Spurs have announced plans for a tryout for a new ‘supporter's section,' with tryouts for the group set to be held on Sunday,” reported the Associated Press, per ESPN. “Wembanyama came up with the plan, which is loosely modeled after what he's seen from soccer and basketball teams in Europe and around the world.”

Article Continues Below

“It's been an idea,” Wembanyama said. “And now it's a project.”

“If this group of ultras reaches its full potential, I have no doubt that it's going to help us win games in the future for sure,” he added. “I mean, the 41 regular season games at home this season, that's 41 opportunities for them to push in the fourth quarter and give us that extra energy and that second wind that can give us the win.”

The proposal isn't dissimilar to things like the Atlanta Hawks' Sixth Man section or the Los Angeles Clippers' “Wall” at the Intuit Dome.

Can the Spurs compete?

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In addition to Wembanyama getting cleared, the Spurs also had a busy offseason by drafting Dylan Harper number two overall and re-signing De'Aaron Fox on a max contract extension.

These moves signal the team's desire to start winning games and competing immediately, and Wembanyama, assuming health, should find his way into the NBA MVP mix over the next couple of years. Having an extra loud home environment figures to only help San Antonio on its quest to get W's.

The Spurs are set to kick off their 2025-26 season on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on October 22.

More San Antonio Spurs News
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Spurs fans won’t like Victor Wembanyama picking Kobe Bryant over Tim DuncanJedd Pagaduan ·
Former NBA player Tony Parker looks on during the first half between France and Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Spurs’ Tony Parker gets 100% real about NBA Europe outlookZachary Howell ·
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Wemby shares photo of Hakeem Olajuwon workout as part of ‘summer shenanigans’Zachary Draves ·
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Sandro Mamukelashvili laughing
Wemby’s ex-Spurs teammate talks trash after Georgia upsets France in EuroBasketJedd Pagaduan ·
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Spurs’ Dylan Harper undergoes thumb surgery before training campAlex House ·
Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) in the first half at Frost Bank Center
Mic catches Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox’s savage message after epic camp dunkJosue Pavon ·
Don't miss a momentGoogle News Preferred Source
Go here and check the box next to ClutchPoints

Jackson Stone is a Mercer University alum from Atlanta who graduated with a BA in communications. A lifelong sports lover, Jackson is a die-hard fan of all Atlanta teams. He joined ClutchPoints in 2023.

You may also like
Ex-Spurs VP reveals shady history dealing with Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle DennisEx-Spurs VP reveals shady history dealing with Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Dennis
The unlikely battle facing Spurs to start seasonThe unlikely battle facing Spurs to start season
Exclusive: Ralph Sampson sets record straight on Victor Wembanyama comparisonsExclusive: Ralph Sampson sets record straight on Victor Wembanyama comparisons
San Antonio Spurs NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongSan Antonio Spurs NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrong
Spurs add former 2-time All-Star to Mitch Johnson’s staffSpurs add former 2-time All-Star to Mitch Johnson’s staff
Spurs CEO breaks silence amid new arena negotiationsSpurs CEO breaks silence amid new arena negotiations
Key piece of 2014 Spurs title team officially retires from basketballKey piece of 2014 Spurs title team officially retires from basketball
San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 season predictions after NBA schedule releaseSan Antonio Spurs 2025-26 season predictions after NBA schedule release
Why Spurs’ toughest offseason battle remains off the courtWhy Spurs’ toughest offseason battle remains off the court
Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper lead NBA 2K26 rookie ratingsCooper Flagg, Dylan Harper lead NBA 2K26 rookie ratings
How Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper will make history in Mavericks-Spurs season openerHow Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper will make history in Mavericks-Spurs season opener
The surprising move Spurs made in rounding out rosterThe surprising move Spurs made in rounding out roster
Victor Wembanyama