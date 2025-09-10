Victor Wembanyama devises plan for Spurs’ new ‘supporter’s section’

The San Antonio Spurs are just six weeks away from kicking off a 2025-26 season in which they will hope to make the NBA playoffs for the first time in over half a decade. The good news for the Spurs is that star Victor Wembanyama has been cleared of the blood clot scare that prematurely ended what was sure to be a Defensive Player of the Year-winning season in 2025-26.

The Spurs have long been known to have one of the more loyal fanbases in the NBA, but recently, Wembanyama proposed a way for the team to make things even louder in their home arena.

“The Spurs have announced plans for a tryout for a new ‘supporter's section,' with tryouts for the group set to be held on Sunday,” reported the Associated Press, per ESPN. “Wembanyama came up with the plan, which is loosely modeled after what he's seen from soccer and basketball teams in Europe and around the world.”

“It's been an idea,” Wembanyama said. “And now it's a project.”