Victor Wembanyama devises plan for Spurs’ new ‘supporter’s section’

The San Antonio Spurs are just six weeks away from kicking off a 2025-26 season in which they will hope to make the NBA playoffs for the first time in over half a decade. The good news for the Spurs is that star Victor Wembanyama has been cleared of the blood clot scare that prematurely ended what was sure to be a Defensive Player of the Year-winning season in 2025-26.
The Spurs have long been known to have one of the more loyal fanbases in the NBA, but recently, Wembanyama proposed a way for the team to make things even louder in their home arena.
“The Spurs have announced plans for a tryout for a new ‘supporter's section,' with tryouts for the group set to be held on Sunday,” reported the Associated Press, per ESPN. “Wembanyama came up with the plan, which is loosely modeled after what he's seen from soccer and basketball teams in Europe and around the world.”
“It's been an idea,” Wembanyama said. “And now it's a project.”
“If this group of ultras reaches its full potential, I have no doubt that it's going to help us win games in the future for sure,” he added. “I mean, the 41 regular season games at home this season, that's 41 opportunities for them to push in the fourth quarter and give us that extra energy and that second wind that can give us the win.”
The proposal isn't dissimilar to things like the Atlanta Hawks' Sixth Man section or the Los Angeles Clippers' “Wall” at the Intuit Dome.
Can the Spurs compete?
In addition to Wembanyama getting cleared, the Spurs also had a busy offseason by drafting Dylan Harper number two overall and re-signing De'Aaron Fox on a max contract extension.
These moves signal the team's desire to start winning games and competing immediately, and Wembanyama, assuming health, should find his way into the NBA MVP mix over the next couple of years. Having an extra loud home environment figures to only help San Antonio on its quest to get W's.
The Spurs are set to kick off their 2025-26 season on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on October 22.