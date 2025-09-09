San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama had quite an active summer. Though he didn't play for France in the EuroBasket tournament, he nevertheless made the most of it.

On his Instagram, Wemby posted a series of pictures under the caption of “summer shenanigans'

Among the pictures included were of him working out with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Wemby is obviously continue to seek out mentorship from one of the greatest post players in NBA history.

In April, Wemby was seen talking to Olajuwon during the 2025 National Championship game. A game in which Olajuwon's alma mater Houston played against Florida.

Meanwhile, Wemby is beginning his third season in the NBA. In 2024, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Last year, Wemby finished the season averaging 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. However, the Spurs finished the year at 34-48 and didn't make the postseason.

Along the way, they lost Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, Wemby is working towards cementing his place among the elite big men in NBA history.

Already, he is evoking comparisons to greats such as Ralph Sampson, who also played for the Houston Rockets as did Olajuwon.

Is Wemby the Spurs version of Hakeem Olajuwon?

Without question, Wemby has similar attributes that Olajuwon had. They both are known for their dominance on defense and being able to generate a significant number of blocks.

The stark difference is that Wemby possesses more versatility including being able to shoot from the three point line.

During his heyday, Olajuwon was more refined and essentially mastered the art of what it means to be an effective post player.

Also, Olajuwon was able to win two NBA championships (1994, 1995) with the Rockets. Wemby is still gunning for his first shot at a title.

Nevertheless, he is learning from one of the best on how to be the best. So in a way, the best is yet to come.