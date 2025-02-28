When the San Antonio Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox, the reality that he'd be paired with Victor Wembanyama was cause for excitement. But because of this NBA season's most devastating injury, there's a new reality for not only the Spurs but Fox as well.

“We feel that he's not out there,” the 2023 All-Star shared.

While Wemby's season-ending diagnosis is an absolute gut punch for the entire city, it hits Fox a little differently short-term.

The former Sacramento King wanted a trade to San Antonio because of their youth and potential. No Spur represents that more than the 21-year-old generational talent.

“When things are going on in life in general, whenever you step out there, that's most people's time where they don't have to think about those things,” Fox said about the challenge of not dwelling on Wemby's absence.

“Obviously, you're away from your phone,” he continued. “All your thinking about is what's at hand, your job at hand. For us, with him, we continue to pray for him, and we want him to just be in good health, period. Not necessarily, think about the basketball aspect of it.”

Perhaps a bit ironic, Fox maintains that getting on the court – precisely where the Spurs 7-foot-5 superstar is not – provides a bit of an escape for how much their season has changed since blood clots were found in Wembanyama's right shoulder.

“Whenever we're out there and not thinking about that, that's where it comes in. That's where basketball being your sanctuary comes in. People go in and do it in a gym by themselves regardless if it's a game or not.”

Spurs teammates De'Aaron Fox,Victor Wembanyama forging chemistry

Just before the reigning Rookie of the Year's season ended, Fox described their fledgling basketball relationship in detail.

“It's definitely evolving. A lot of the way that I get guarded is a bigger wing, someone who's long, someone who's probably going to switch onto Vic. If I do have a small, which doesn't happen too often, they get the switch with Vic and we throw it to him. He does what he does.”

Fox played just five games with Wemby before the injury. He scored at least 22 in four of them, including 30 in a victory at the Washington Wizards. Wembanyama put up 31 that night.

“Trying to develop that chemistry, trying to develop a type of two-man game,” Fox stated following that 131-121 win. “Obviously, we're not leaving guys out because if someone helps, I feel like both of us are able to make that type of pass.”

Expand Tweet

San Antonio won two of five in which they paired their two biggest stars. Two of the losses were by a point, while the third came at the Boston Celtics.

“It's a learning process,” Fox admitted before that match-up with the defending champions. “We haven't even had like a true practice yet because we've been on the road. We're continuing to learn especially as a team.”

That learning curve took a sharp turn when Wembanyama went out. Losers in four of their five games since the injury, Fox and the Spurs are learning to deal with it.