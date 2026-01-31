The San Antonio Spurs were hoping to start a mini-win streak coming into their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. While the Spurs fell behind by double digits at halftime against the Hornets, Victor Wembanyama had one of the early highlights of the game after throwing down a poster dunk on Kon Knueppel off an alley-oop pass.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA OVER KON KNUEPPEL 😱pic.twitter.com/NrGxxrzDQG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

The play occurred early in the second quarter when Dylan Harper threw the alley-oop pass to Victor Wembanyama who proceeded to throw down a dunk over Knueppel. Wembanyama had rolled to the basket when Harper saw him, and he was actually turned away from the basket when he caught the pass. In what’s been all too common during the early-goings of his career, Wembanyama used his otherworldly athleticism turn his body while in the air and dunk all in one motion.

By halftime, Wembanyama had six points, one rebound and one assist in a little over 16 minutes of play. This game aside, the Spurs have been one of the best teams in the NBA, currently holding on to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings. And a big reason for that has been the continued development of Wembanyama.

A generational talent and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama was recently selected to his second All-Star appearance. He will be a part of the world team under the league’s new All-Star Game format.

Wembanyama suffered a calf injury earlier in the season, and upon his return he was coming off the bench. But he has since moved back into his spot in the starting lineup. He’s appeared in 33 games at a little over 28 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocked shots with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83 percent shooting from the free-throw line.