Victor Wembanyama is as locked in as ever, if his new hairdo is any indication. In his first game since shaving his head bald following the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama pulled off an ultra-rare defensive feat in a showing that led to a convincing Spurs win — a 119-101 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wembanyama suffered an injury scare early in the game after banging knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Spurs star returned to action and finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks; in recording those two blocks, Wembanyama added further to his career tally for rejections, and in the process of doing so, he became the fourth-fastest player in NBA history to tally 500 or more career blocks, doing so in 143 games.

Only Manute Bol (121 games), David Robinson (124), and Mark Eaton (136) reached the 500-block club faster than Wembanyama did, which is nothing short of a superb feat for the Spurs star.

What makes this accomplishment an even greater one for Wembanyama is that the NBA is more perimeter-oriented than ever, and opposing players know better than to challenge the Spurs star at the rim. But Wemby still records plenty of blocks like it's nobody's business, which is a testament to how elite of a rim protector he is.

Spurs get back to winning ways with demolition of Bucks

Everyone expected the Spurs to lock back in after losing their first game of the season against the Thunder, and that's exactly what they did. They led the Bucks by 37 points by the end of the third quarter, and they most certainly could have won with an even more convincing margin if they had any reason to do so.

Wembanyama being healthy enough to finish the game is the best part of this Spurs win, as keeping him at or just close to 100 percent is paramount to their contending chances.