The San Antonio Spurs are ahead of schedule, already making waves in the Western Conference. The unreal emergence of Victor Wembanyama is clearly the biggest reason why. But Spurs fans were likely holding their collective breaths on Thursday night.

During a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wembanyama suffered what appeared to be a knee injury early in the first quarter. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drove hard into Wemby, as both players seemed to bang knees.

Wembanyama hit the deck, rolling and writhing in pain. He was then taken to the locker room, which is somewhat uncommon after banging knees with another player.

Victor Wembanyama was down in pain and headed to the locker room after bumping knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hope Wemby’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OjvE9Z4WJh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2026

Before leaving the game, the Spurs held an early 8-7 lead.

Thankfully for San Antonio, there injury was not serious. Wembanyama returned to the court shortly thereafter, resuming his typical duties leading the Spurs on both ends of the floor.

San Antonio entered Thursday night's game against the Bucks at 27-13. That is good enough for third in a stacked Western Conference. However, they are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Spurs lost a nail-biter to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 104-103. Then the Oklahoma City Thunder got some revenge on the boys in black with a 21-point drubbing.

Prior to that game, though, the Spurs had already beaten the defending NBA Champion Thunder three times. The rest of the league has beaten Oklahoma City just four times, combined.

As of this writing, the Spurs hold a double-digit lead late in the first half. Wembanyama has 10 points and five rebounds, with Stephon Castle leading the team scoring.