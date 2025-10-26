On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs took the floor for their first home game of the 2025-26 NBA season against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets after two straight road wins to open up the year. San Antonio got off to a strong start to this one, taking a 69-48 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to an 18-point first half from superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has already made several highlight reel-worthy plays this year en route to what he hopes is an MVP-level campaign, and that trend continued with an unbelievable sequence against the Nets on Sunday.

First, Wembanyama blocked not one but two shots from helpless Nets players on the same possession, and then once his team secured the rebound, he dribbled down the floor and casually buried a three pointer from Stephen Curry range, sending the crowd into a frenzy and giving San Antonio the lead that they eventually took into halftime.

Victor Wembanyama is not from this PLANET 👾 Wemby blocked 2 shots in 2 seconds on one end and hits a logo three on the other end!pic.twitter.com/mZLnOEvSkE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025

It was a great showcase of all of the skills that Wembanyama brings to the table which have made him perhaps the best young prospect in NBA history.

A hot start for the Spurs

Article Continues Below

Heading into this season, there was little question that Wembanyama would continue his ascension into one of the best players in the NBA today. However, the bigger question was how the Spurs as a team would look, especially with their logjam at the guard position.

So far this year, De'Aaron Fox has yet to suit up for the Spurs as he deals with an injury, opening the door for last year's Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle and this year's number two overall draft pick Dylan Harper to see a bigger role, one that they've excelled in so far this year, albeit with a small sample size and not against elite defensive backcourts.

Still, if Harper and Castle can continue to develop, there's a chance that this Spurs team could be among the top team's in the West this season, considering that Wembanyama has looked like the best player in the NBA for the first week of the season.