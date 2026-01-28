In sounding off about the killing of civilian Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement officers over the weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama also praised his fellow French countryman Guerschon Yabusele for sharing his thoughts on the matter.

“I think it definitely takes some balls.”

A day before Wemby's comments, which came following a Spurs practice, Yabusele put out the following statement on X:

“I can't stop thinking about the tragic events unfolding in Minnesota, and even though I'm French, I can't remain silent. What's happening is beyond comprehension. We're talking about murders here; these are serious matters. The situation must change. The government must stop operating in this way. I stand with Minnesota.”

Like Pretti, Minneapolis citizen Renee Good was shot and killed two weeks ago by ICE agents.

“I haven't been following the news too much on social media, so I didn't know that he was the first,” Wemby said of the last couple of days regarding Yabusele's comments and the notion that the New York Knick was one of the first to speak out.

“But, yeah, I'm always proud of people speaking their mind, no matter the subject.”

The recently turned 22-year-old Spurs center then said something that formed a common thread through his comments on the events that are gripping the country.

Victor Wembanayama opens up about ‘price' public figures may play

In completing his thoughts about Yabusele's tweet, Wembanyama reiterated a comment that closed his specific thoughts on the killings in Minnesota.

“You might have some price to pay right now. I mean, each and every one of us has to decide the price we're willing to pay.”

When the Spurs' 7-foot-5 generational talent entered the NBA, he did so considered the best prospect the game had seen since LeBron James 20 years before. Though it wasn't his first taste of pro ball, his arrival to the NBA represented a gigantic leap compared to his time in Europe.

“”Oh, for sure. For sure,” Wemby admitted when asked if his status as a foreigner played into his outlook on what's taken place in the United States of America recently.

“I mean, not getting into too many details, but yes,” the Le Chesnay, France continued.

Wembanyama admitted that not being a US citizen also factors into his decision on whether to share thoughts on societal matters. A young man who's gained a reputation for being wise beyond his years, the voracious reader has often been candid, if not blunt, regarding other topics.

He realizes the stakes — fair or not– are different when delving into American political discourse. Still, he let this opinion be known.

“Every day I wake up and see the news, and I'm horrified. I think that it's crazy that some people might make it seem like, or make it sound like it's acceptable; the murder of civilians is acceptable.”

A couple of minutes later, when it was brought to his attention that he could've gone the safe route with a standard “no comment,” Wembanyama wrapped up his thoughts on the topic. For the time being.

“I think there's enough details there for now, but privately we can discuss it, maybe later, but not right now.”