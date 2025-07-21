Despite missing the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, and an opportunity to face Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama's future remains bright. Many predict Wembanyama's trajectory to surpass Gobert's impressive achievement as a four-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient. Wembanyama was ruled out for the season due to blood clots, which took his name out of running for DPOY.

Cleveland Cavs All-Star Evan Mobley won it, taking the crown away from Gobert, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. However, during the offseason, Rudy Gobert found himself in a different kind of battle with Wembanyama, and it was off the basketball court, and in front of a chess board, per NBA on ESPN's X, formerly Twitter.

The two French centers were seen taking in a game of chess overseas. No word on which player won but it was cool to see two of the best defensive NBA bigs go head-to-head in a different kind of battle. Fortunately for Spurs fans, Wembanyama is expected to return for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, he revealed recently, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“I'm officially cleared to return. It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again,” Wembanyama said.

In his second NBA season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points on 47.6% shooting, including 35.2% from deep, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, a league-leading 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game last season.

Victor Wembanyama reveals his long-term Spurs plans

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama hopes to play his entire NBA career with the team that drafted him. The 21-year-old phenom has the potential to become one of the most dynamic centers in league history. At 7-foot-3, Wembanyama's already a dominating defender, who can score from the outside, put the ball on the floor, and attack as a 24+ point scorer after winning Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Wembanyama hopes to only wear a Spurs uniform throughout his career, he said, per Maxine Aubin's X, formerly Twitter.

“I know that not every player in the NBA has the same ambitions, but it’s obviously my dream to spend my entire career with a single franchise. Here. In San Antonio,” Wembanyama said.

Between the Spurs drafting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft and acquiring Kelly Olynyk and Luke Kornets via free agency, the Spurs will look to take a significant step in their growth as a young squad.