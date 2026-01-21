The Alien has landed in Houston, and he’s not taking any prisoners. In a Tuesday night showdown in Houston, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama provided yet another “how is that possible?” moment that has the NBA world in a frenzy.

Midway through the clash with the Rockets, the 7-foot-4 superstar gathered the ball, drove with purpose, and rose up for a thunderous, video-game-esque dunk right over veteran center Clint Capela.

Another look at Wemby rising UP on Clint Capela 👀 What a throwdown by the Spurs star!pic.twitter.com/IuLx6LqFq4 https://t.co/zUB3suv76D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2026

It was a statement. Wembanyama essentially played “bully ball” with one of the league’s most respected rim protectors, leaving Capela as a mere bystander in a play that will surely dominate social media for weeks.

Article Continues Below

Wembanyama entered the game averaging a dominant 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds, but it was his sheer physicality that caught the Rockets off guard.

The Spurs, looking to extend their winning streak, relied heavily on their centerpiece to anchor both ends of the floor. Wembanyama’s statistical fingerprint was everywhere, as he paired his scoring outburst with his usual elite rim protection.

The Rockets, led by Kevin Durant’s 26.1 points per game and Alperen Sengun’s versatile playmaking, tried to counter the Spurs' momentum. Sengun held his own with 12 points and six rebounds, but the night belonged to the French sensation.

For a Spurs team that has been the talk of the Western Conference with a 30-13 record, Wembanyama’s continued evolution into a physical force is a scary sight for the rest of the league. If he’s adding “bully ball” to his already impossible bag of skills, the NBA might actually be in trouble.