As a vital part of a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, Cooper Flagg may find himself in the Alamo City come early April. Should that happen, San Antonio Spurs fans would be tempted to keep him from getting on a return flight to Durham, North Carolina. But outside of the consensus top overall pick in the coming NBA draft, there are three other players Spurs fans should watch as college basketball teams battle for a Final Four spot in San Antonio, TX. Silver and Black supporters would do well to keep tabs on VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen, and Flagg's Duke teammate, Khaman Maluach, during March.

Without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox for the rest of the season – and with glaring roster needs as they continue to rebuild – there's no reason to believe the Spurs will improve upon their standing well outside postseason contention this late in the year. As of mid to late March, they sport the eighth-worst record in the NBA. They also own the Atlanta Hawks first-round selection, no matter where it lands. The Hawks are bunched in near the bottom of the ten squads vying for slots in the Eastern Conference Play-in.

With those first-round picks (possibly both in the lottery) looming, here are closer looks at Edgecombe, Queen, and Maluach in relation to the Spurs.

VJ Edgecombe

There's a decent chance Spurs fans have already heard of VJ Edgecombe, and there is a fair shot they'd follow him in the NCAA Tournament even if the team had no shot of drafting him.The 6-foot-5 guard plays for the Baylor Bears, who reside just a couple of hours up I-35 from the River Walk. That the Spurs would consider taking another wing is a testament to Edgecombe. Though their best players, Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devon Vassell, all play on the perimeter (including Wemby), the Bahamas native's skills make him too good to pass up.

Edgecombe is extremely athletic and a pest on defense. He can shoot, especially in spot up situations. That would prove key when playing next to stars like Wembanyama and Fox who draw so much attention and are able to get good looks for teammates.

Derik Queen

At 6-foot-10, Queen checks off a basic Spurs desire. The team has struggled to find a big man who fits well consistently with their 7-foot-5 three-point shooting phenom. Possessing a strong post-game and good footwork in the lane, the Maryland Terapins center may provide the inside aspect to a formidable in-and-out game between two bigs.

Like a queen on a chess board, Derik has a versatile game. Scouts like his ability to create. Rebounding and rim protection comes with his height. But he can also face the basket offensively.

Khaman Maluach

A Duke Blue Devil, Maluach stands 7-foot-2 with a length that extends by four more inches. Though more raw than Queen, the South Sudan native moves extremely well for someone his size. Pair him next to Wembanyama, and the Spurs very well may eliminate the paint area for opponents.

The defense has been the team's Achilles heel this season. At times, the Spurs have scored with the best in the league. Getting stops, especially without Wemby, has often proven their downfall in otherwise competitive efforts.

The Spurs would rather land Maluach's current teammate. Not only over Maluach. Period. But, assuming lightning doesn't strike for them again after landing Wembanyama two years ago, Edgecombe, Queen, and Maluach would qualify as great consolation prizes.