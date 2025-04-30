The only thing better than one freakishly tall basketball player who is capable of doing things on the court that players of that size shouldn't be able to do is two players who fit that description like Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This upcoming NBA offseason, there is a legitimate chance that the San Antonio Spurs can pair the NBA's two best unicorns together. Victor Wembanyama is, of course, the 7-foot-4 megastar currently leading the team. Now, some fans are predicting Antetokounmpo to request a trade because his Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round for the third straight year.

Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks is even more bleak because Damian Lillard tore his achilles tendon in the series, but what could the Spurs offer the Bucks for Antetokounmpo?

Spurs trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick (via Hawks), 2027 first-round pick (via Hawks), 2029 first-round pick

Wembanyama led the NBA with 254 blocks despite being ruled out for the season due to blood clotting after the All-Star Game. The former No. 1 pick has an 8-foot wingspan that has led to him already becoming the best defensive player in the NBA. The Frenchman is also capable of things on the offensive end that seem impossible. Notably, the big man has an impressive handle and can hit step-back 3-pointers.

Likewise, Antetokounmpo seems like something straight out of a video game. He stands nearly seven feet tall and has unmatched strength. Despite being the size of most NBA centers, Antetokounmpo thrives in transition and as a perimeter player who can put the ball on the floor and get downhill. The nine-time All-Star also has a Defensive Player of the Year nod on his resume.

Both frontcourt stars are franchise players and among the best hoopers in the NBA. Few teams have an answer for either player, but nobody would be able to slow down both of them if they were on the same team. The Spurs only finished 13th in the Western Conference, but they should take a huge leap next year. Plus, they have tons of draft capital at their disposal.

The Spurs can afford to sacrifice some of the future draft picks because they are moving past the rebuilding stage. Even after this hypothetical deal, they hold onto the recently traded for De'Aaron Fox. The point guard is one of the quickest and one of the most clutch players in the league. They also hold onto Stephon Castle. The do-it-all first-year player was just named the Rookie of the Year. The Western Conference is stacked, but the Spurs would be one of the clearest championship contenders if they were able to land Antetokounmpo.

Will the Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Bucks' season ended when they lost Game 5 to the Indiana Pacers in tragic fashion. As of now, Antetokounmpo has signaled that he won't request a trade, but his opinions on the matter could change quickly. The Bucks have been unable to put a championship-caliber roster around Antetokounmpo, even when accounting for the fact that they added Lillard to the roster.

Now, Lillard's future is in doubt. An Antetokounmpo trade request might become reality sooner rather than later. The Bucks don't want to trade the forward who has a case as the best player in franchise history, but if they have to deal him, then the Spurs would be an ideal trading partner.

In this trade, the Bucks add four total first-round picks. Two of those come within the top 15 of the 2025 NBA Draft, so Milwaukee could immediately kick off a rebuild. The players the team would add would also be intriguing. Keldon Johnson is still 25 years old and only two seasons removed from averaging 22 points per game.

Johnson's development was stunted when the team prioritized players like Wembanyama and Castle, but he still has fringe All-Star potential. Additionally, Devin Vassell has averaged close to 20 points per game in three straight seasons. Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are both worthwhile additions, too. Both players have been buried down San Antonio's depth chart, but they were both recent first-round picks. An Antetokounmpo trade would signal a full-blown rebuild in Milwaukee, and taking a gamble on a couple of young players with potential could pay off. The Bucks shouldn't want to trade Antetokounmpo, but the trade clock is certainly ticking.