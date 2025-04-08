Whenever the NBA Rookie of the Year has been brought up to Stephon Castle – and it's been mentioned often going on a couple of months now – the San Antonio Spurs standout has downplayed the award. Recently, after winning the Western Conference's Rookie of the Month for March, Castle said it didn't cross his mind before his first game after receiving the honor.

Well. Last season's national champion at UConn has changed his tune.

Asked if he's locked up the Rookie of the Year award, Castle hesitated for a second before providing a clear answer. Especially by the standards of commonly heard canned answers.

“Yeah, I feel like at this point, I've pretty much got it locked up.”

“I feel like I'm more confident enough to be able to say that I am it,” the 20-year-old added, alluding to whether he is the Rookie of the Year.

Stephon Castle asked about the #NBA Rookie of the Year race and if he thinks he's got it locked up yet… "I feel like at this point, I pretty much got it locked up…"

It's becoming – if not, already become – an impossible argument to counter.

In the Spurs latest game at the Portland Trail Blazers, Castle pulled off a couple more feats that are certainly worthy of the award.

Stephon Castle finds himself in good company

By scoring 22 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing out 5 assists in a 120-109 loss to the Blazers, Castle enjoyed a fourth straight 15/5/5 game. The last two r0okies to enjoy such a run? Victor Wembanyama did it eight straight times in a historic Rookie of the Year campaign last year. Luka Doncic had five consecutive games with like numbers in 2018-'19.

“Just using my versatility to impact the game in any kind of way,” Castle continued about his recent performances. “I kind of sense like when I do that with rebounding or get my teammates involved, when the game matters, the court just opens up. Guys are trying to give up less three's, which helps guys like me, Dev [Devin Vasell], CP [Chris Paul] – guys who are always handling the ball get downhill and create for ourselves.”

The feat also put Castle in rare Spurs company. Wemby is the only other rookie in franchise history with four straight games of 15/5/5.

Additionally, the Covington, Georgia native now has 24 games with 20+ points. No other rookie in the NBA even has 10.

“It's really just continuing to be myself, not really thinking about it when I'm in the game. Game by game,” Castle revealed.

Over the course of a season that will likely net San Antonio a second straight ROY, Castle is the first rookie to have games with more than 30 points, more than 15 rebounds and more than 14 assists since Ben Simmons did it in 2017-'18.

“I'd say it's completely different, honestly,” Castle said of his comfort level compared to earlier in the year. “I feel like I've always been playing free, trying not to overthink things. It's hard as a rookie to not.”

“Right now, it's just flowing, kind of trying to let the game come to me,” the NBA Rising Star continued. “Trusting in my teammates more than anything and gaining confidence from their trust in me as well.”

Castle and confidence. Two words that go together more and more.