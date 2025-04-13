Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' last game of the season, Victor Wembanyama commented publicly about his season-ending injury for the first time. Right after the All-Star Game, doctors diagnosed blood clots in his right shoulder.

While the 21-year-old phenom didn't get into too many specifics, he did provide insight into his recovery and a related timetable.

“We're taking our time,” Wembanyama said. “I'm neither late or early. It's a process. There's definitely steps I need to take before that.”

While the Spurs have never given a timeline for when their star center would be ready to fully resume basketball activities, the early hope was that he would be ready for next season. At the same end-of-the-year media availability before their finale vs. the Toronto Raptors, De'Aaron Fox alluded that he and Wemby are on the same path regarding return dates. Fox says he should be good to go in two months.

Under that general line of thinking, some wonder whether or not Wembanyama could play for his native France in this summer's EuroBasket Tournament.

Victor Wembanyama gives glimpse into availability come summer

Upon the several questions he took in his first trip to a podium in nearly two months, Wemby answered some – as he always does – from French reporters. One such query had to do with whether he'd play in Europe's famed competition a couple of months from now.

“I don't know if it's realistic, there are a lot of uncertainties. Planning ahead wouldn't be at all relevant. I obviously want to play in every competition with the French team,” the Le Chesnay, France native revealed.

Victor Wembanyama sur sa participation à l'EuroBasket : « Je ne sais pas si c'est réaliste, il y a beaucoup d'incertitudes. Se projeter, ce ne serait pas du tout pertinent. J'ai bien évidemment la volonté de faire toutes les compétitions avec l'équipe de France. » — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) April 13, 2025

For now, the reigning Rookie of the Year (for another month until his teammate, Stephon Castle likely takes that mantle), said he's good.

“Feeling good. It's good to be with the team,” he said shortly before joining his mates on the sideline ahead of the season finale.

“It's good to work hard ahead again.”

That work does not include contact. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft admitted he's not there yet. Though, that doesn't mean he's not getting after it now.

“I'm able to do hard work, hard lifting and also basketball work,” the 7-foot-3 generational talent revealed.

“It's all very controlled and light. Sometimes I feel like I'd like to do more but it's a logical, medical direction so I trust the process and my medical staff.”

The Spurs trust it's only a matter of time before they get their cornerstone back.