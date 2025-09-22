The Toronto Raptors enter the 2025-26 NBA season in an interesting position. For the third straight year, the franchise fell short of the postseason, but unlike seasons past, the tone surrounding this team feels different. There is genuine optimism in Toronto, largely because the Raptors have doubled down on their young core while also making under-the-radar moves to bolster their depth.

Scottie Barnes has become the clear centerpiece of this rebuild, a versatile forward capable of anchoring both ends of the floor. RJ Barrett is beginning to find his rhythm in a Raptors uniform after struggling to find consistency in New York. Immanuel Quickley looks ready to leap from reliable starting guard to a potential All-Star-level contributor. And while Jakob Poeltl isn’t flashy, his stability at center provides the foundation this young team needs.

This offseason, Toronto made smart additions to complement that core. Signing Sandro Mamukelashvili adds a unique frontcourt option who can stretch the floor and play both power forward and center, while Garrett Temple returns as a locker room veteran presence. More importantly, the Raptors invested in their future with the 2025 draft, selecting Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin: two players who embody the athleticism and versatility the franchise is known for developing.

Yet for all the optimism, the Raptors are not out of the woods. The Eastern Conference may be weakened, but making the jump from lottery mainstay to serious Play-In contender requires more than steady internal growth. Toronto will need to look aggressively at the trade market. If they want to accelerate their timeline, here are three players who could change the dynamic of this roster.

Nick Richards: A Frontcourt Reinforcement with Upside

While Jakob Poeltl has given the Raptors stability at center, there is no ignoring the fact that Toronto has often struggled with depth behind him. Poeltl is a serviceable rim protector and an excellent screen setter, but he does not provide the kind of athleticism or versatility that modern NBA bigs often bring. This is where someone like Nick Richards could be a game-changer for the Raptors.

Nick Richards in his FIRST GAME with the Suns: 21 PTS on 7/8 FG and 7/9 FT w/ 11 REB in 29MIN as a +22… AND A W. Instant impact. Exactly what the Suns were missing. pic.twitter.com/9LwrS0fJQ7 — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) January 18, 2025

Richards, currently developing into a reliable rotation piece, is a 6-foot-11 center with elite vertical pop and the ability to change a game defensively. For a Raptors team that has been prone to allowing easy points in the paint, his presence as a shot-blocker and rebounder could be invaluable. He is not the type of player who will demand touches on offense, which makes him an ideal fit alongside the team’s scorers like Barnes and Barrett. Instead, Richards thrives on rim-running, cleaning up the glass, and finishing lobs in transition, all areas where Toronto has lacked punch.

In many ways, acquiring Richards would be about preparing for life after Poeltl. At 29, Poeltl still has several productive years ahead, but the Raptors must think long-term as they rebuild. Richards, at 27, is entering the prime of his career, and his athletic ceiling is higher than Poeltl’s. He could start as a high-energy backup but eventually transition into the team’s primary center if Toronto shifts toward a more modern style of play.

Devin Carter: A defensive guard with offensive promise

If there’s one thing that has defined the Raptors’ identity in recent years, it’s been their relentless pursuit of defensive-minded guards. Fred VanVleet set the tone, and even after his departure, Toronto has continued to value tough, versatile backcourt players.

Carter, one of the most promising young guards in the league, plays with an edge that aligns perfectly with “Raptors basketball.” He is a ballhawk on the perimeter, capable of guarding multiple positions, and his motor never seems to slow down. More importantly, his offensive game has expanded significantly. He is no longer just a spot-up shooter or secondary playmaker; he has shown the ability to create off the dribble, finish in traffic, and run an offense when needed.

Carter also fits Toronto’s timeline perfectly. At 23, he is young enough to grow with Barnes, Barrett, and Murray-Boyles, while still polished enough to contribute right away. If the Raptors want to speed up their rebuild without sacrificing their identity, Carter is the kind of high-upside target who makes sense both short and long term.

Malik Beasley: The shooting punch Toronto desperately needs

The Raptors have long been criticized for their lack of shooting. While they’ve had streaky threats like Gary Trent Jr. in recent seasons, the consistency simply hasn’t been there. Adding Alijah Martin in the draft should help over time, but for now, Toronto desperately needs a reliable veteran shooter who can space the floor and punish defenses for collapsing on Barnes and Barrett. Malik Beasley is exactly that type of player.

Beasley has carved out a career as one of the NBA’s more consistent three-point specialists. He thrives as an off-ball scorer, constantly moving to find space and knocking down catch-and-shoot opportunities. With Quickley and Barnes handling much of the playmaking duties, Beasley would slide seamlessly into lineups where his primary job is to spread the floor. For a team that often finds itself stuck in half-court sets without enough spacing, his shooting gravity could completely change the offensive dynamic.

Breaking: Malik Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN. This potentially reopens free agency for one of the NBA's top shooters. pic.twitter.com/elbC09hprW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2025

More than just a shooter, Beasley also brings playoff experience and the ability to play in high-pressure moments, something this young Raptors roster desperately needs. Having a player who has been through deep postseason runs provides stability in late-game situations, particularly when the offense can stagnate.

Where do the Raptors stand in the East?

Toronto’s offseason was about building a foundation and buying into its core, but one or two trades could push them into serious contention for a Play-In spot or even higher. The Eastern Conference is weaker than it has been in years, with traditional contenders dealing with injuries, roster changes, or internal turmoil. That opens the door for a team like the Raptors, who, with the right moves, could become one of the East’s biggest surprises.

Adding Nick Richards would solidify the frontcourt and prepare for a future beyond Jakob Poeltl. Bringing in Devin Carter would give Toronto the two-way guard it has been missing since VanVleet’s departure. And targeting Malik Beasley would provide the shooting punch this roster desperately needs to open up its offense.

The Raptors may not be ready to compete for a championship just yet, but with Barnes blossoming into a star and Barrett and Quickley forming a reliable supporting cast, the window is beginning to open. With a few calculated moves, Toronto could finally end its playoff drought and remind the league that the North is still a force to be reckoned with.