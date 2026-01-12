The Toronto Raptors squeaked past the Philadelphia 76ers with a 116-115 win on Sunday, a win that was made possible due to rookie Collin Murray-Boyles’ franchise history-making stat line, as per StatMuse.

During the Raptors’ win against the 76ers, Collin Murray-Boyles became the first player in franchise history to post a stat-line of 17 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. He played a little over 42 minutes as the team’s starting center. He shot 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the field, and a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. He also dished out three assists.

The Raptors got back in the win column after dropping their last game against the Boston Celtics. They improved to 24-16, and they are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, a game behind the Celtics.

Murray-Boyles has been a regular part of the Raptors’ rotation as a rookie, and recently moved into the starting lineup amid the injury recovery of Jakob Poeltl. He’s appeared in a total of 32 games, including eight starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 53.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 59.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Boyles played two seasons at South Carolina before declaring for the NBA Draft. During his freshman year in 2023-24, he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

After a couple of seasons of disappointment, the Raptors have emerged this season as one of the better teams in the East. They’ve consistently kept their place as a top-five team in the standings.