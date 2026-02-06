Following Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, veteran guard Chris Paul remains on the Toronto Raptors’ roster, but his future with the organization remains uncertain.

Toronto acquired the 40-year-old guard from the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal involving the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors sent Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 second-round pick, and cash to Brooklyn to complete the trade. While Paul was officially added to Toronto’s roster before the deadline, it remains unclear whether he will suit up for the team.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster addressed the situation in a video posted Thursday by Omer Osman of Raptors Updates. Webster confirmed that the front office has spoken with Paul’s agent but provided no definitive answer on his status.

“We spoke to his agent yesterday. I don’t know what he’s going to do,” Webster said.

Raptors weigh next steps as Chris Paul’s farewell tour takes unexpected turn

Webster acknowledged Paul’s legacy while indicating the Raptors would handle any decision professionally.

“I just said listen, Chris Paul’s probably one of my favorite players ever, and so, that’s a weird thing to trade for him and then, you know, he's at this point in his career, so I said, ‘whatever.’ We want to be the most professional, and so we’ll waive him here at the appropriate time.”

Paul began the 2025–26 season with the Clippers, rejoining the franchise where he starred earlier in his career. His farewell season, however, took an unexpected turn. The Clippers removed him from the team in early December, and Paul announced the move via Instagram at 3 a.m. ET on Dec. 3.

In 16 games with the Clippers this season, Paul averaged 2.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 32.1% from the field and 33.3% from three in 14.3 minutes per game.

Should Paul remain with the Raptors, he would join a team currently holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto improved to 31–22 after defeating the Chicago Bulls 123–107 on Thursday night.