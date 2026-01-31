Immanuel Quickley had a confrontation with Desmond Bane during the Toronto Raptors' matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Quickley is halfway through the sixth season of his NBA career, his third with the Raptors. He has settled in as one of the squad's full-time starters, displaying quality playmaking and athleticism at his position.

However, there tends to be moments when Quickley takes things personal. The events took pace in the second quarter as Quickley was on the fastbreak and attempted a shot at the rim. However, Bane stopped him as he committed a hard foul on Quickley, grabbing him and throwing him to the floor. As a result, tensions flared as Quickley confronted him about the foul, needing officials to separate the pair.

Tempers flared between the Raptors and the Magic after Desmond Bane committed a hard foul on Immanuel Quickley 😳 Bane was hit with a flagrant 1 for the foul. pic.twitter.com/rlkt5wnNSo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

How Immanuel Quickley, Raptors played against Magic

Unfortunately for Immanuel Quickley and the Raptors, Desmond Bane and the Magic had the last laugh after securing the 130-120 win at home.

Toronto performed well throughout the course of the game, possessing a 99-86 lead after the third quarter. However, they collapsed on the defensive side of the ball as Orlando outscored them 44-21 in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for Toronto in the loss, including Quickley. He finished with a stat line of 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal. He shot 5-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram led the team with 35 points and three rebounds, Scottie Barnes came next with 19 points and nine rebounds, RJ Barrett had 16 points and five assists, while Ja'Kobe Walter put up 13 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Collin Murray-Boyles provided 12 points and six rebounds.

Toronto fell to a 29-21 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers and 2.5 games above the Magic. However, they trail the Cleveland Cavaliers by 0.5 games and Boston Celtics by two games.

The Raptors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.