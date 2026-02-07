The Toronto Raptors provided key injury updates Saturday afternoon ahead of their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, as the team continues a five-game homestand.

Toronto (31–22) is set to host Indiana (13–39) on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Raptors’ latest injury report lists center Jakob Poeltl as questionable while he continues return-to-competition reconditioning, while guard Immanuel Quickley is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Poeltl, 30, has not appeared in a game since Dec. 21, when he was limited to seven minutes in a 96–81 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He finished that contest with two points and two rebounds before exiting with the injury.

Despite the abbreviated appearance, Poeltl has been productive when available this season. Through 21 games, he is averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 69.3 percent from the field. He has logged 25.3 minutes per contest and remains a key interior presence for Toronto on both ends of the floor.

Quickley, 26, is coming off one of his strongest outings of the season. He last played Thursday night in a 123–107 win over the Chicago Bulls, recording 24 points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. He shot 9-for-20 from the field and 3-for-11 from three-point range while logging 31 minutes.

On the season, Quickley is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and a career-high 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc across 50 appearances, playing 32.5 minutes per game as one of Toronto’s primary backcourt options.

The Raptors enter Saturday’s matchup firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, while Indiana continues to prioritize development amid a rebuilding season. Toronto has leaned on defensive consistency during its homestand, and the potential availability of Poeltl and Quickley could factor heavily into its rotation against a Pacers team that plays at one of the faster paces in the league.

Further clarity on both players’ statuses is expected closer to tipoff as Toronto looks to maintain momentum at home.