A former NBA player had a positive take on Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead that came at the expense of Washington Wizards star Trae Young.

Young saw his eight-year journey with the Atlanta Hawks end this month. They traded him to the Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, seeing the need to move on as they found a core they can develop while not needing to make up for Young's defensive flaws on the court.

In the meantime, Shead has become a steady two-way contributor with the Raptors this season. While his shooting leaves room for improvement, he has shined with his playmaking and defensive skillsets.

Brian Scalabrine played 11 years in the league, winning one title with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Now a play-by-play commentator for Boston, he appeared for an interview on Sirius XM as he revealed the major difference between Shead and Young in today's NBA.

“Jamal Shead is probably better for the NBA now than Trae Young. Jamal Shead can guard; he moves the ball, he can get to the rim and make a play. Trae Young doesn't guard,” Scalabrine said.

What lies ahead for Jamal Shead, Raptors

Trae Young has done a lot throughout his time with the Hawks, reaching the East Finals in 2021. However, his inability to improve as a defender put a cap on what Atlanta could achieve, resulting in the franchise trading him to the Wizards.

Brian Scalabrine believes that Jamal Shead provides a bigger impact with his ability to play defense than what Young currently brings with his offense. Every NBA team is adapting to maximize their strengths and minimize their weaknesses, meaning that star players who can't play on offense or defense will be vulnerable to losing their place in the league.

Toronto has a 24-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers and two games above the Orlando Magic while trailing the Boston Celtics by one game and New York Knicks by 1.5 games.

Following Monday's game against the 76ers, the Raptors will prepare for their next contest. They head on the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.